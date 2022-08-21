WATCH NOW: Inaugural Rock N' Roll Circus music festival a success Downtown despite rainy weather

The rainy weather couldn’t dampen the spirits of those taking part in the Kenosha’s inaugural Rock N’ Roll Circus music festival on Saturday.

Originally scheduled to be held outside Kenosha Creative Space on 57th Street in the Downtown, it was rescheduled inside the nearby building, and the bands played on.

“(The first act) went really well,” said Jeremiah Lunde, a co-organizer of the event. “We wanted to be outside and have an outdoor space, but with all the weather stuff hanging overhead we made a last-minute decision to go inside. I think it was the right call.”

He said the inspiration for the festival, which took roughly eight months to organize, came from wanting to put together something that had never been done before.

“We really wanted to do something that Kenosha has never seen and bring in bands that haven’t performed in Kenosha before or wouldn’t normally get booked here,” Lunde said. “Just the absurdity and contrast to the other events that take place in Kenosha sort of gave us the idea for that circus element.”

Abby Bloxdorf, a co-organizer of the event, was pleased with the turnout and said it was an important addition.

“It brings a lot to Kenosha, not only bringing citizens together to do something positive together, but also to bring people to Kenosha,” Bloxdorf said.

Lunde added the event helps show people they do not need to travel to another large city to see national acts.

“It’s important for people living in Kenosha to realize that we don’t always need to go to Chicago or Milwaukee to see amazing live music,” Lunde said. “We need to be facilitating those kinds of people in Kenosha to expand our culture in a way we wouldn’t otherwise be able to do.”

Lunde felt there were not as many events in Kenosha geared toward people of his generation.

“We felt like there was a need there. As young people in Kenosha there aren’t really any events across the city that are geared to us and our interests,” Lunde said. “We love indie music and so do a lot of people our age, so we wanted to share that and bring it to our community.”

Logan Haller, a band member of the group Lunde, said it was a beautiful sight to see the people backing the bands on Saturday.

“I’m so happy to see all the support and see all the artists from different cities and different states come together for this,” Haller said. “It’s just such a beautiful sight to see downtown Kenosha filled with young people and older people coming out to see live music and also helping out our local businesses too.”

Haller, who plays multiple instruments in the band, joined Lunde after an invite from the bassist. Lunde was originally formed in 2018 by cousins Jeremiah Lunde and Nate Uhrich, and expanded to a five-member group after 2020.

Friends of the groups performing Saturday came out to support them during the music festival.

Tegan Merritt said she is friends with people in the group Joey Belotti and The Change Machine.

“(I’m looking forward to) seeing everyone come out and support something local and all the good music that’s going to be here today,” Merritt said Saturday.

Dave Klemisch and John Skalbeck, both of Pleasant Prairie, were there because they enjoy supporting local acts and events.

“I’ve been to a lot of events through the Kenosha Creative Space and they’ve always been good,” Skalbeck said. I’ve seen Joey Belotti and The Change Machine a few times and they’re fantastic.”

Klemisch said part of the draw to the festival was that all of the music performed was original and not covers.

“It’s great to be in Kenosha when stuff is going on,” Klemisch said. “This is a happening place.”

All proceeds from Saturday’s music festival were donated to the Kenosha Creative Space.