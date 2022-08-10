WATCH NOW: Incoming freshmen receive warm welcome at Indian Trail High School

Incoming freshmen at Indian Trail High School received a warm welcome from Link Crew Leaders during freshman orientation Wednesday morning.

Link Crew is a national program designed to help middle school students transition to high school.

“I think the transition from middle school to high school is one of the bigger transitions that kids face,” said Matt St. Martin, an assistant principal at Indian Trail.

Cyriah Crump, a freshman, left, learns things about Jimena Gonzalez, a junior, and her new school as the two chatted during freshman orientation.

Link Crew Leaders are typically juniors and seniors, and serve as role models and friendly faces for the incoming freshman class.

Freshman orientation was held at Indian Trail High School on Wednesday and a nationally developed program was employed to make the incoming students feel welcome.

“I think they (freshman) can see upperclassmen who are good role models, and they’re excited to be here,” St. Martin said. “That sense of welcoming and being friendly, I think sets a good example for the incoming freshmen about what we are all about at Indian Trail.”

Austin Le Claire, an incoming freshman, works on an icebreaking exercise during freshman orientation at Indian Trail High School on Wednesday.

During the orientation, the freshman class of 2026 participated in icebreakers, such as a balloon popping game, and met with Link Crew Leaders to ask questions and learn more about the school. The Link Crew program, icebreakers and activities at the orientation are developed by a company called Boomerang.

‘Low risk activities’

“They start out with very low risk activities, and then build up to some medium risk activities, and then what are called high risk activities, and what they mean by “high risk” is just very personal to them,” said Ryan Nachtigal, a geometry teacher at Indian Trail. “So they start out with just naming a number, which was obviously low risk, and then they talked about their name, and then they move into more personal information in terms of risky or opening themselves up to being part of the group.”

Audrey Kessler, a junior at Indian Trail, said she volunteered to be a Link Crew Leader because she wanted to make the freshman class feel more comfortable navigating the high school.

“My main reason was to make everyone comfortable with high school since we’re such a big school,” Kessler said. “It’s a really stressful coming in as a freshman and I didn’t get a freshman orientation because it was part of the COVID year.”

Isabella Waldschmidt, a senior at Indian Trail, said she wanted to be a person freshman can approach or eat lunch with at school.

“I wanted to be a familiar face for someone walking the hallways just because a lot of people come in from all different middle schools, so it’s really hard to mix everyone,” Waldschmidt said. “So to give someone a familiar face to be able to look for and sit with that lunch, that would be awesome.”

Kessler and Waldschmidt worked together with a small group of incoming freshman to do more get-to-know-you activities and answer questions. The two leaders made goodie bags for their group.

The first day of school for Indian Trail students is Sept. 1.