WATCH NOW: Indian Trail blanked in ugly loss

Oak Creek, meanwhile, had to thrust freshman Cade Palkowski under center after senior incumbent Jasin Sinani decided to leave the team at the start of camp when he was offered a basketball scholarship to UW-Milwaukee.

Palkowski, a slippery left-hander, rushed 23 times for 99 times and a score, often out of the option. He also threw for 57 yards on 7-of-16 passing and avoided any big mistakes. Palkowksi's ball control helped Oak Creek run 26 out of the game's 30 offensive plays at one point between the first and second quarters.

Still, the Hawks came out with a promising start after trailing 13-0 at halftime. Senior linebacker Dylan Connell delivered a massive hit on junior running back Danny McNeive on the first possession of the second half to electrify the Indian Trail sideline, then the Hawks got the ball and marched to a first-and-10 at the Oak Creek 17.

But an intentional grounding penalty stalled the drive, and senior defensive back Craesean Slaton picked off Ismaili on a fourth-down desperation pass. An illegal block wrecked the Hawks' next drive, and on the one after that Slaton made an acrobatic break-up on Ismaili's deep post pass to Lee, which might have gone for a long touchdown.