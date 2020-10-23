WATCH NOW: Indian Trail holds on to beat Tremper

"We had to (take every play). We didn't put ourselves in some good situations. We got a lot of dropped balls, whether it's DBs or receivers, and those things happen. We were able to overcome them. That's always a good thing."

Indian Trail now gets to play Franklin and Bradford, two ranked teams, for the second time each — both at Jaskwhich Stadium this time — to close out the revamped SEC slate.

"We (have) so much talent on the team," Indian Trail senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili said. "Just to put it together and get a win — hopefully we can keep this going against Bradford and Franklin in the next couple weeks."

Tremper, meanwhile, fell to 0-4 and 0-9 all-time against Indian Trail.

But this was nothing like the team that lost the previous five matchups to the Hawks by an average of 25.8 points, as the Trojans gave themselves a chance to win after trailing 26-13 with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left.

"When you're down 26-13 and time is short and your back's against the wall, you can either fold or fight, and our kids fought," first-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar said. "The message I had for them at the end of the game was, a couple of different things bounce our way — a botched punt doesn't happen, a PI (pass interference) at a bad time doesn't happen.

