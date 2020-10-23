WATCH NOW: Indian Trail holds on to beat Tremper

The beauty of a crosstown rivalry game is that no matter what trials and tribulations the season has wrought prior, you get a chance to make it all go away, at least for a night.
Such was the feeling the Tremper and Indian Trail football teams battled for tooth and nail Friday night at Jaskwhich Stadium, as the Hawks scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and repelled a late rally by the Trojans with a fumble recovery to hold on for a 26-20 Southeast Conference victory in a game between teams that entered the night winless.
In fact, Indian Trail's offense scored more points — 14 — in Friday's fourth quarter than the 12 it had scored in the 15 quarters this season combined prior to it. Senior defensive back Kameron Lee also returned an interception 77 yards for a touchdown with zeroes left on the clock to end the first half and give the Hawks a 12-6 lead at the break.
It wasn't perfect by any means, as Indian Trail dropped too many passes and interceptions to feasibly count on one's frozen fingers throughout the night. But it was enough for the Hawks to improve to 1-3 and relieve some of the frustrations they'd built through a fruitless three-game start to a season in which they'd anticipated to contend for the SEC title.
"You always take a win," Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. "Our kids fought hard, and we talked about it before the game, that it's going to take every play. These guys (the Trojans) aren't going to go away. They're well-coached, they're going to fight hard, it's the rivalry.
"We had to (take every play). We didn't put ourselves in some good situations. We got a lot of dropped balls, whether it's DBs or receivers, and those things happen. We were able to overcome them. That's always a good thing."
Indian Trail now gets to play Franklin and Bradford, two ranked teams, for the second time each — both at Jaskwhich Stadium this time — to close out the revamped SEC slate.
"We (have) so much talent on the team," Indian Trail senior quarterback Argjent Ismaili said. "Just to put it together and get a win — hopefully we can keep this going against Bradford and Franklin in the next couple weeks."
Tremper, meanwhile, fell to 0-4 and 0-9 all-time against Indian Trail.
But this was nothing like the team that lost the previous five matchups to the Hawks by an average of 25.8 points, as the Trojans gave themselves a chance to win after trailing 26-13 with 5 minutes, 37 seconds left.
"When you're down 26-13 and time is short and your back's against the wall, you can either fold or fight, and our kids fought," first-year Tremper head coach Colin Zalokar said. "The message I had for them at the end of the game was, a couple of different things bounce our way — a botched punt doesn't happen, a PI (pass interference) at a bad time doesn't happen.
Support Local Journalism
"But we're not going to sit here and make excuses for ourselves. Our job is to execute and get better every week, and I think we've done that this season. The record's not going to reflect it, but our kids have worked their butts off, and I think that they've gotten better each and every week."
After going down 26-13 with 5:37 left, Tremper drove 65 yards in 11 plays to get within 26-20 on senior Xavier Goetzinger's two-yard touchdown run, his third of the game, and senior Brooke Clements' extra point with 3:52 remaining.
Indian Trail gained one first down on its next possession, but Tremper junior linebacker Brogan Wright knifed in on a second-down play and his teammates cleaned up to drop Indian Trail sophomore Justice Lovelace for a nine-yard loss. An incomplete pass followed on third-and-long, and Tremper's sideline was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for apparently arguing what they thought should've been pass interference on the play.
With no timeouts left, the Trojans started at the Hawks' 44-yard line with 2:06 to go, and four plays later senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle found sophomore receiver Deszmund White on fourth-and-7 for a 14-yard hookup down to Indian Trail's 27 to keep the game alive.
Three plays later, on third-and-1 from the 18, McGonegle tried to sneak up the middle to gain a first down and set up the Trojans to go for the end zone. But after appearing to get the first down, McGonegle had the ball stripped in a pile, and Indian Trail senior linebacker Dylan Connell recovered to end matters.
"We had the first down, and something didn't bounce our way," Zalokar said. "That's the story of the season so far. We've put ourselves in positions where if we take the opportunity that's given, we're going to be successful. And instead, we go ahead and — I don't even know the right way to say it. It just doesn't materialize."
Goetzinger, who entered the game with just 63 rushing yards in three games, used his 185-pound frame to churn out 127 on 26 attempts. He plowed in for a five-yard score with 8:34 remaining in the third quarter, and Clements' extra point gave the Trojans a 13-12 lead.
But Ismaili capped a 53-yard drive with a 14-yard delayed run up the gut to give Indian Trail an 18-13 lead with 10:51 remaining. Ismaili, who said his shoulder was still sore after last week's shutout loss at Bradford, only threw for 62 yards but ran for 85 and two scores on 17 attempts.
"I had to use some legs today," he said.
One of his completed passes was a beauty, an eight-yard flip to Lovelace on a well-designed wheel route on fourth-and-goal with 5:37 left. Ismaili's two-point run gave the Hawks a 26-13 lead and set up the exciting finish.
Until that finish, the biggest play of the game was made by Lee, who stepped up from his deep position in the defensive backfield to pick off a long throw by McGonegle (163 yards passing) at his own 23 with seconds left in the first half. Instead of taking a knee, Lee sprinted toward the left sideline, picked up a convoy of blockers as time expired and turned on the jets to race for a 77-yard score that gave the Hawks a stunning 12-6 halftime lead.
"It was a huge boost, right before half, too," Hoffman said. "That was a great momentum swing. ... It's always good when you can get a pick like that and take it to the house."
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Indian Trail vs Tremper Football
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!