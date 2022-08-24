WATCH NOW: Intense discussions over Title IX, union president take place at Tuesday KUSD board meeting

Passionate conversations came from a first reading of the 2020 Title IX updates and an addendum to the teacher contract between the incoming Kenosha Education Association president and the Kenosha Unified School District at a KUSD board meeting Tuesday night.

In an effort to align school board Title IX policies with federal law, a first reading of the updated policies was brought to the board. Because it is a first reading, the policies, which include changes to restroom, locker room and sports access, will not go into effect as of the meeting Tuesday night.

The language surrounding the changes to restroom, locker room and sports access allow for students to choose an option that best suits their gender identity. In the case of restrooms, students are also to be offered single-use restrooms. In the case of locker rooms, accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis with the goals of, " (a) facilitating the transgender student’s access to the District’s physical education curriculum and other relevant programs; (b) ensuring adequate student privacy and safety; and (c) minimizing stigmatization of the transgender student."

Board member Eric Meadows presented questions on behalf of public concerns he said he received about sharing locker rooms, sharing bathrooms, involvement in sports and compelled speech.

Meadows asked if a visitor to a school building identifies as transgender, "can they use whatever bathroom they want?"

Meadows continued to express concern over locker room usage being reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Meadows then went on to explain teacher concerns about misgendering students and how that teacher feared she would face lawsuits for sexual harassment or discrimination for doing so.

"This policy is bringing in compelled speech into our district," Meadows said. "They are terrified of misgendering someone and being (served) a sexual harassment lawsuit."

School board president Yolanda Adams reminded Meadows multiple times that the discussion was to pertain to the first reading and told him he had the choice to vote against the first reading.

Meadows argued there should be additions made to the updates that pertain to parents' rights and compelled speech.

'Additional protections'

"I would propose that we add additional protections to parents rights and the proposition of compelled speech," Meadows said. "We should not be forcing teachers or students to engage with speech that they personally disagree with and that is why I cannot support this policy as-is."

School board member Kristine Schmaling expressed concern over the district facing complaints for discrimination and sexual harassment.

Applause from members of the Moms for Liberty group, and others sitting in the board meeting, could be heard after Meadows and Schmaling made their arguments for supporting parent and teacher comfortability with the updates.

Attorney Chrissy Hamiel fielded legal questions, such as answering what would happen if KUSD was not in compliance with federal Title IX. According to Hamiel, noncompliance with the updates would “expose the district to legal liabilities.”

After discussion concluded, a vote was taken, passing the first reading with a 6-2 vote. Meadows and Schmaling were the two “nay’s.”

KEA-related vote

Another point of contention was the vote to approve an addendum to the teacher contract between the incoming KEA president and KUSD.

Prior to her resignation, Tanya Kitts-Lewinsky informed the district that the KEA was invited to apply for a three-year part-time release grant for the union president through the National Education Association. That grant allowed the president to reduce teaching contract hours to part-time, or 0.5 full-time equivalent, and allowed them to engage in KEA activities during the 0.5 release time.

Upon Kitts-Lewinsky’s resignation from her role as KEA president, Katherine Andrysiak-Montemurro informed the board in July she would assume the role for the rest of the contract.

The contract addendum presented to the school board stated Andrysiak-Montemurro would work part-time in her role at Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum- West and part-time as KEA president, be eligible for benefits also granted to full-time teachers and earn an annual salary of $40,447.

School board member Todd Battle, along with Schmaling and Meadows, voiced concern with awarding full time benefits to someone who would not be working full-time in one position.

"There's been a clear change in our policies that we can't provide benefits to half-time employee," Battle said. "That's a recent change we made as kind of a cost-cutting maneuver. We said we cannot afford, unless you're a full-time employee (at least 0.8 FTE), we can't afford the benefits."

School board member Mary Modder pointed out the contract would remain as-is if Kitts-Lewinski remained in the position and that Andrysiak-Montemurro has already changed schools to accommodate the contract.

"This was a three-year contract and if Ms. Kitts-Lewinski hadn't left, we would still be honoring that contract," Modder said. "In this case, although your points are valid, I don't believe this is the correct time to pull the rug out from under her (Andrysiak-Montemurro)."

Meadows added that there should not be exceptions made because the board would have to make exceptions for others too.

Amidst the conversation, which began to shift into how many teachers were actually part of the union, board member Rebecca Stevens asked why the part-time benefit argument was being presented to the board in the first place.

"When we changed to point five, we all knew this (so) why did this ever come to the board?" Stevens asked. "Anyone know why this came to the board without investigating other opportunities so that the KEA can still have the contact person."

Stevens expressed discomfort with the way the situation was being handled.

"I feel that this has turned into something very political that didn't need to be or if someone just forgot about the 5% and the change," Stevens said. "We all voted on that, so I'm concerned with the way it's been handled and I think we need to look at it further, in more detail, and come back at this because I don't feel comfortable voting on it without everything in line."

Stevens also criticized the politicization of the topic.

"I don't want to see any negative politics come out of this again when someone is trying to do a good thing and help be a representative for professional teachers in our district," Stevens said. "And they do have the votes or we would not ratify the contract, so please don't say things that are not true to create political bonfires."

After discussion concluded, a vote to approve the addendum was taken and passed with only Battle, Meadows and Schmaling voting against it.

"Our district needs to heal. We need to work together," Stevens said. "We don't need to start pulling people apart because of one position that is very valuable to the staff and the teachers that need that type of support."