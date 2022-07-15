WATCH NOW: "It seems endless": neighbors complain of dust and noise from Kenosha dirt dump site

More than 100 residents living in a south side Kenosha neighborhood have signed a petition to stop excess noise and dust being generated by a dirt dump site along 39th Avenue, between 80th and 85th Streets.

Several residents say they have complained to city officials and the site’s owner, but problems have persisted for years with seemingly little change.

Terry Nolan lives in the neighborhood across 39th Avenue from the site. He says it’s been an issue in some form for decades, but has become especially egregious in recent years. Clouds of dust from the site blow into the surrounding area, coating everything.

“I’ve had to scrub my home with a car wash brush and heavy duty detergent to remove the stains,” Nolan said. “In 2020 the city received 70 dust complaints and in 2021 many more, but not one citation has ever been written.”

Last year, Nolan joined several other neighbors going door to door, collecting signatures calling for the city to take “strong actions” against the landowner to stop the dust and noise.

Bud Pulaski, who has lived in the neighborhood for more than 30 years, said that the sentiments from everyone they talked to were the same. The dust and noise was just too much.

“They were saying they really can’t go outside to enjoy their decks and patios because of the dust,” Pulaski said. “The amount of activity that has taken place over there the last few years has increased.”

Pulaski also worried about the health impact for the neighborhood residents, typically older and some with pre-existing conditions that could be exacerbate by the dust.

The constant noise, even on Sundays, Pulaski said, was an issue as well.

“The noise starts early in the morning, people that were new to the neighborhood were shocked,” Pulaski said.

Dom Mahaffy, a newer resident, said the issues took him by surprise.

“Their tail gates, it’s like a cannon,” Mahaffy said. “The sound is the kind that resonates in the walls.”

The site is owned by the Tirabassi family and headed by Domenick Tirabassi Jr., who could not be reached for comment.

City acknowledges the issue

Brian Cater, deputy director public works for the city, said that the site seemed to be following all city rules, but acknowledged that they’d received numerous complaints about the dust. Noise complaints would be under police jurisdiction, however.

When they receive complaints about the dust and an investigation determines they are founded, Cater said the investigator tells whatever site manager is on-hand to address the issue. Typically this means spraying water to reduce dust. As long as they comply, no additional action is taken, and any new complaints go through the same cycle.

“As long as they do that, by ordinance they’ve satisfied what they need to do,” Cater said. “We have to give them a change to mitigate it first.”

Theoretically, more could be done to reduce the dust, Cater said, such as special chemical sprays that are heavier than water or paving the throughways on the site. However, those can be expensive.

Cater said issues like this that residents have in the city could be addressed by reaching out to local government leaders.

Nolan said he met with city leadership to discuss the issue recently, and hopes a solution is on the horizon. For now, however, the dust and noise continues.

“It’s such a frustrating thing, because when is it going to end?” Pulaski said. “It seems to be endless.”