WATCH NOW: Ivy Ford returns to Kenosha for Twilight Jazz at Anderson Arts Center

Blues singer Ivy Ford's voice floated through the air at the Anderson Arts Center as she sang and played guitar under the lights of the stage as part of the Twilight Jazz summer music series Tuesday evening.

Although she performs often in the area, her first singing gig in Kenosha happened when she was a pre-teen.

"When I was like 10 or 11, there was a band (in) Kenosha called The Real Deal, and my mom used to bring me up here to see ... them play," Ford said. "The band leader and drummer, the late Steve Rainey -- he went by Rain Man -- actually kind of took me under his wing and he'd get me up to sing. That was probably my first taste with live music and bands."

As a child, Ford grew up listening to blues at home as her parents exposed her to that style.

"I've always been around it ... it's always been kind of like second nature," Ford said. "And it sounds so cliché, though, because... I didn't choose it. It kind of chose me."

Audiences have described her musical style as soulful and gritty, she said.

"A lot of people, when they hear me play they're like, 'It's like very, very soulful really has a lot of, no pun intended, roots and stuff,' in my performances and sound," Ford said.

Ford said audience members have expressed how cathartic her performance was for them.

"It's really cool when people talk to me, afterwards, and they're like, 'You know, I wasn't gonna come out tonight but I'm so glad I did because, you know, I heard your music and heard this and it was just it was like, really, it was what I needed. I've been going through some stuff and it was really like medicine that I needed," Ford said.

As someone who went to shows at a young age, Ford said she enjoys seeing young people interact with and enjoy her performances.

"I also so love it when I see young people and young kids that come out and enjoy because like I said ... I know for me how like magical that was," Ford said. "So then to be on the other side of that dynamic, it's kind of magical."

Many of those on hand Tuesday evening had heard Ford before.

Gail Streblow and Dawn Walkowiak, of Racine, saw Ford last year and came back to enjoy her music a second time.

"We look forward to this all the time," Streblow said. "Especially when spring comes, we're like, 'Oh my god has Kemper started yet?'"

Walkowiak commented on how much the event has grown.

"We were just here two weeks ago for the John Crawford Band (and) it was a full house," Walkowiak said. "It seems like it's getting bigger every year."

Dawn Metzger, of Kenosha, said she is a regular at Twilight Jazz and was looking forward to the concert under Tuesday's ideal weather conditions.

"(I was) relaxing, having a glass of wine and listening to music," Metzger said. "This whole season it's been so windy, it's nice to finally sit here without it blowing."

Ford said that she always strives to provide a memorable memorable experience.

"It's gonna be a good time, it's gonna be entertaining and it's gonna be an experience," Ford said, describing her shows. "When they (the audience) give me feedback, their response is like, 'Oh my gosh, I won't forget this,' or, 'This is something that's real memorable, and it just made me feel really, really good.'"

Ford's performance was the second of the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series held at the Anderson Arts Center. The next performance, featuring the Street Jaxson Band, will be July 26. at 7 p.m. Yesterday's Children will perform Aug. 9, and the season will close with Dave Sturino and Friends, Aug. 23.