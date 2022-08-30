WATCH NOW: Jockey and UW-Parkside announce multi-year partnership

A crowd of student athletes, coaches and other stakeholders broke out in applause Tuesday morning during the ribbon cutting in front of the newly renamed Jockey Sports Performance Center. It is part of a new partnership between Jockey International and the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

“Jockey is proud to expand on an already impactful partnership with UW-Parkside and further invest in the university, the future success of its student athletes and broader campus family,” said Fedyk, Jockey president and chief operating officer. “Today’s announcement is another step in our commitment to the Kenosha community, which we have called home for more than 120 years.”

The multi-year partnership features player packs, which were launched last year. The packs include co-branded leisurewear, such as pullovers, socks, joggers and long-sleeve shirts.

“We’re thrilled to grow the relationship with our great partners at Jockey,” said Andrew Gavin, director of athletics at UW-Parkside in a release. “The Jockey Sports Performance Center and a line of co-branded, high-quality Jockey apparel are visible examples of our comprehensive and mutually beneficial partnership.”

The co-branded apparel is not limited to the athletes. Students, parents alumni and fans can purchase their own Jockey player packs on gamedays at the Ranger Store.

The partnership also involves Jockey as the sponsor of the Jockey Career Closet, which provides professional clothing options to UW-Parkside students at Family Student Success and Learning Commons.

Jockey will also sponsor the Parkside Athletics Career Networking Night and participate in all career and internship fairs.

“The partnership with Jockey will be enhanced, because their human resources department will partner with our career services, to not only make sure that our students are well dressed and ready to go, but also ready for the interview,” said Deborah Ford, UW-Parkside chancellor.

“It’d be really hard to quantify because it’s a comprehensive partnership, and it’s a multi year partnership,” Fedyk said. “So it includes both financial support, merchandise, merchandising (and) it also includes an investment of our employees’ time, as well as investment in the community.”

Ford said the partnership will help prepare the next generation of talent and support for companies, such as Jockey.

“Parkside was founded by the community for the community, and we have been the beneficiary of very strong partnerships with our corporate and nonprofit and government partners here,” Ford said. “So Jockey is certainly leading the way with the announcement today, and for that, I’m eternally grateful, but it’s also about the partnership and helping us to prepare this next generation of talent that will fuel these companies and that’s what we’re really excited about.”