WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Brandon Morris (Part 1)

‘In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Like all of his famous sayings, that one by Dr. King is eloquent, precise and rich with meaning.
At its core, it’s a challenge of conscience.
When our friends need us most, how do we react? When our friends knock on iron doors locked to them that we can go in and out of as we please, do we open up, even if we might get locked out, too? When our friends are wounded by arrows that don’t touch us, do we rush to provide cover for them, or do we duck?
Today, right now, we can run away, or we can stand up and answer. What will we do?
Those in the black community are my friends. They are my neighbors. And they are my family, too, because my nephew is a member of that community.
And in my nearly 16 years doing this job, I’ve had the pleasure of getting to know the black community far closer than I would’ve by doing just about anything else. Sports have long brought different races together. They are not devoid of racism and bigotry by any means, but they offer a unique and often hopeful lens from which to view the human condition.
So, what kind of man would I be, doing this job in this community, if I refused to address the Black Lives Matter movement and a moment in history that’s already become crucial in the timeline of civil rights?
What if I told myself to stick to sports?
I would be irresponsible. I would be a coward. And I would, as Dr. King insinuated, be complicit in a deafening silence.
What to say, though, is a challenge I’ve been wrestling with. See, my words aren’t significant here. I’m not the one fighting for my civil rights, because I’ve never had to fight for my civil rights. I can preach as much as I want, but I’d just be another self-important white man who thinks I can solve a problem that’s never appeared in my math book.
What I can do, however, is offer space. I have ink, and I have a forum. I can use that forum to let the black community educate us.
This is their time, not ours. I promise you, it’s not going to set the white community back if we sit back for a bit, listen, learn and ask how we can help. It’s that simple. We need to hear from them. Sometimes just listening is the best support you can lend.
So, right here, right now, this space is open. I will be running sports as usual — well, I guess “COVID usual” at the moment — so don’t worry. They’re not going away. But it’s time for a conversation. I don’t know what form it’ll take, what space it’ll fill, how long it’ll run or what it’ll accomplish.
But it’s time to talk, and in my space at least, the black community is going to lead that discussion. I will focus on black leaders in the sports community, but that doesn’t mean I don’t want to hear from those outside sports or those who may work within the black community but aren’t black. This is an open discussion.
I wanted to get a worthy source out of the local sports world from which to start this discussion, and it really wasn’t difficult for me to think of one.
I reached out to Brandon Morris, the St. Joseph boys basketball coach and as respected a figure in our community — black or otherwise — as I know.
For anyone unfamiliar — there can’t be many — Morris was a star guard for the Lancers, leading them to the 2001 WIAA Division-3 State Tournament. He played college basketball at Iowa Western Community College and NCAA Division I UW-Green Bay, earned his college degree and now coaches the Lancers and is the vice president of the Wisconsin Evolution basketball program.
But Morris’ accomplishments extend way beyond the court.
He’s the Manager of Community Engagement/College and Career Readiness at Building Our Future in Kenosha. Morris dedicates countless hours to helping Kenosha’s youth achieve educational opportunities.
Really, there’s not a better person for me to kick off this discussion with. What follows is Part 1 of our three-part conversation. Part 2 will run Monday and Part 3 will run Tuesday.
Mike Johnson: For this community — being someone that’s lived here, that’s a leader, that coaches, that works with black, white, everybody — how much of an opportunity is this, right now, to start seeing the changes that we need to see? This is a chance, isn’t it?
Brandon Morris: “I think this is an astronomical ... opportunity. Because the attention hasn’t been this great on so many issues like social injustices and systemic racism, and the list goes on, since Martin Luther King marched. And we felt like we maybe missed an opportunity when Rodney King (was beaten). And maybe we missed opportunities during Trayvon Martin, (Eric) Garner, Sandra Bland, so on and so forth.
“But now, after Ahmaud Arbery and now George Floyd — and I guess because of COVID, and we’re all in one place — that maybe magnified what was going on. Because it did, and because all the attention is there — not just in Minnesota, but in little Kenosha — I think this a huge opportunity to continue the ball rolling.
“The ball is already rolling, but continue to get the ball rolling and be a part of the solution.”
MJ: I’m sure some of your concern is, it’s in the conscience right now, but then, say, COVID ends and people go back to normal. Are they going to forget about it? I think, to me, this is not something that’s just going to (be), “Well, we can forget about it.” I think that people are fed up. They’ve had enough.
BM: “It’s way too many people that it affected, and those 8 minutes and 46 seconds that so many people watched affected them differently. Even the ones that have hatred for black people in general, it affected them differently to watch and see that happen, like it just sparked something in someone’s mind where it was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is a little bit too long. That’s not right.’
“And maybe they judge him (Floyd) on all the things that he did, and maybe they don’t say that he’s worthy of this attention. But if you take out George Floyd’s name, if you take out his background, and you just see him as a black man, or you just see him as a man and another man, and he’s kneeling on him, that’s when you say, ‘That’s not right.’ And the fact that that’s not right, we’ve got to respect history that this has happened so many times, and why is it happening like this?
“And now it’s time for reform, and now it’s time for this, and the ball is just getting rolling. Again, people are looking at history, where they’re like, ‘We have to make a change. We have to make it now. If we don’t make a change now, especially in the black community, will we ever get this opportunity again?’
“Will we ever get this opportunity again to have — not only the black community, but the white community, the Latin community — everybody that’s feeling this energy that, ‘Let’s do something now, let’s keep this ball rolling, let’s keep this conversation going?’”
MJ: And look what it took to get the opportunity. You don’t want that to come around again.
BM: “You don’t want that to come around again. And that’s a crazy thing that you mentioned, because I know for a fact just with talking with so many friends in the black community — not just here in Kenosha but all over — we, for many different reasons, we know that it’s going to happen again. Maybe worse, maybe not, but we know that it’s going to happen again, and we really want to capitalize on this and attempt that it happens lesser and lesser until it (doesn’t) happen again.
“There’s not even a thought that, ‘Let’s get on this now so it never happens again.’ We’re (speaking up) so it happens less and less and less. That’s a deep thought. You think that, ‘Well, now that we’ve got everybody’s attention, this can’t happen again.’
“No. It’s not even that. We may verbalize that, but the thought in your head when you’re sitting back with your friends and having this conversation, it’s, ‘Man, we know it’s going to happen again, but we want it to happen less and less.’ And then, when it does happen, there’s consequences behind it for the next person that comes along, where you think twice about it. Or, those other officers that were in line, you step in.”
Mike Johnson is the sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
