WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Brandon Morris (Part 1)

“And maybe they judge him (Floyd) on all the things that he did, and maybe they don’t say that he’s worthy of this attention. But if you take out George Floyd’s name, if you take out his background, and you just see him as a black man, or you just see him as a man and another man, and he’s kneeling on him, that’s when you say, ‘That’s not right.’ And the fact that that’s not right, we’ve got to respect history that this has happened so many times, and why is it happening like this?

“And now it’s time for reform, and now it’s time for this, and the ball is just getting rolling. Again, people are looking at history, where they’re like, ‘We have to make a change. We have to make it now. If we don’t make a change now, especially in the black community, will we ever get this opportunity again?’

“Will we ever get this opportunity again to have — not only the black community, but the white community, the Latin community — everybody that’s feeling this energy that, ‘Let’s do something now, let’s keep this ball rolling, let’s keep this conversation going?’”

MJ: And look what it took to get the opportunity. You don’t want that to come around again.