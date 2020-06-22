WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Brandon Morris (Part 2)

‘In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In an effort to generate discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement, the Kenosha News sports department wants to hear thoughts from black leaders in the world of sports.
This is the second of a three-part conversation between Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson and St. Joseph boys basketball coach Brandon Morris, who’s the Manager of Community Engagement/College and Career Readiness at Building Our Future in Kenosha.
Part 1 ran Sunday and Part 3 will run Tuesday.
Mike Johnson: Do you have personal examples of when you faced racial prejudice or systemic injustice that stuck with you?
Brandon Morris: “I’m not even sure that I’ve faced any of the things that a lot of other people faced. For whatever reasons those were, I’m not even sure. I would have to say it’s just by the grace of God.
“... Recently, now that I think about it, I was in a restaurant and I had my mask on, and I’m kind of waiting. There was a group of five white women, and one of them that came in last said, ‘Hey, let’s sit over there where we normally sit at.’ And I was standing there (where they normally sit) just waiting for my food to come out, and I was going to leave, and one lady whispered, ‘No, let’s not sit over there. Let’s sit over here.’
“And I don’t know if that was because of me and I’m standing there and I’m black, but that’s what’s in my head. Because that’s been a history for so long.”
MJ: I’ve never had anyone say that I fit the description of anyone (or profile me). And I have no friends that have ever said that. So what does that tell you?
BM: “There’s some of my friends that are not black that hear these stories and they ask me about them, because they can’t believe that happens. But because they hear about it, they know that it’s true, and they don’t understand ... like, they don’t get it.
“Which is, it’s really amazing. Just watching ‘When They See Us.’ I don’t know if you’ve seen that documentary. You should watch it. It’s excellent. But it’s about the Central Park 5. And when it came out, I watched it. And, oh my God, I’m an emotional guy. I was crying. But then my son, he’s now 14, a freshman in high school. He lives with us part time. He had heard about the movie, and I wanted to show him the movie, but I said, ‘I’m not going to let you watch it. I feel like you’re too young.’ Then I said, ‘No. You’re never too young. Let’s watch.’
“So we watched the previews, and he’s like, ‘Wait a minute, this kid is 14, or 15, and he had to go to jail, and he got accused of this and he didn’t do anything?’ I said, ‘Yeah.’ At this time he (Morris’ son) was only 13. I said, ‘This could be you. This could be you.’ And then we just had a conversation. And just talking about that was just like a rude awakening for my son, innocent, not thinking of harming anybody.”
MJ: I’m never going to have to have that conversation with my son. Of course I’ll tell him to respect authority and be a decent person, but I’m never going to have to tell him, “If you didn’t do anything, you still have to be concerned.” And that’s the difference, right?
BM: “Back to the question that you asked of, have I ever experienced it? Not that I’ve ever experienced it, but my mind experiences all of it. Getting pulled over on the highway, by I think a State Trooper or somebody, and when he pulls me over he comes up to the window and he’s asking for my license and registration and everything. Without even thinking, because here’s me — African American man, I went to a private school, I have a college degree, I played professional basketball for nine years — I’m legit. I’m worried, but for a split second I didn’t worry and I didn’t think about it, and I reached for my glove compartment.
“And when I went there, I froze, like ‘Holy (crap). This can all go wrong.’ And I started crying. Because I’m opening up my glove compartment ... I didn’t know what could happen. So once I did get everything, I give it to him, and he grabbed it and I held it and I said, ‘Dude, I’m glad you’re a good person outside of this uniform. I’m crying because I was scared (silly), and when I opened my glove compartment, that maybe you would’ve thought that I ...’ And he went on to explain it, he says, ‘I’ve been on this job for 21 years now, patrolling these highways. And I always want someone to treat me like I want them to treat my family, or vice versa.’
“And I was like, ‘Wow, that’s so powerful.’ But for me to have to feel that way ... yeah.”
MJ: Do you think if you weren’t the athlete you were — you were well-known, people cheered for you because you helped teams win, Division I basketball, professional career — what if that wasn’t the case? Do you think things would’ve been different for you?
BM: “You know, I think about that all the time. I think about that because when I was in seventh grade, I was told, ‘You’re more likely to go to prison than you are to succeed in life.’ As a seventh-grader, and I’m from what we consider the hood (Lincoln Park area) — I’m like, ‘What’s that?’ And you take offense to it.
“But as I got older and looking at the statistics and I’m looking at the studies — for a mother who battled a drug addiction, and won — but for a mother who battled a drug addiction, for a father who was in prison up until I was 20-something, that was actually a true statement: ‘You’re more likely to go to prison than you are to succeed in life.’ Because when you look at that, of your mother and your father, you’re growing up in a lower-income area at that time, yeah, those statistics are true.
“So what if I didn’t play basketball? Would I be like some of the other guys that grew up right in my neighborhood? It’s very possible. It’s very possible. My father has, I think, what, six boys? Six sons? There’s only three of us that haven’t been to jail and have college degrees. And then there’s the other four that have all been in jail, all been in prison, in and out. And they played basketball earlier on, but not in high school. So who knows? Maybe I go down that road. I don’t know.”
MJ: That’s interesting you say that, Brandon, because as it relates to sports ... there are obviously so many black athletes, which is great. And you look at some sports, basketball and football, where in the professional leagues it’s a predominant percentage. ... Just in the sports world alone, do you think that puts pressure on a black athlete (to succeed)?
BM: I think there’s a yes and there’s a no. But for different cities, it’s different. Obviously if you’re in like a Chicago or a Flint, Mich., or Philly or those areas where you have multiple professional athletes coming out, then there’s a little more pressure. Because now you have more guys to look up to and try to live up to, and you’re always going to have that comparison.
“But for cities that don’t have as many athletes, maybe it’s more pressure, maybe it’s less. ... It’s not such a big thing. But also within your own selves — and you look at the history and you know that maybe you’re not the smartest or your parents know that the systems that are in place weren’t necessarily made for you to be successful — however, you still can get a quality education by using your talents, your gifts, to get a free education. And that’s why you can focus on it. And if you do live in the hood, that’s going to be your continued drive, your continued motivation.
“If you’re living in the hood and you know things aren’t great and you see LeBron James, and he’s playing the sport that he loved for so long, and now it has got him out of the hood — nice home, and then to help others — that’s what you’re going to try to live up to. At the least, you’ll get a college education that is paid for, because obviously Mom and Dad don’t got it.
“I think that’s something that you take with pride and honor, because we often say, like, certain things that can hinder you or stop you when you’re going for a job interview, if they know that your name is what’s considered a ‘black’ name, maybe you don’t get hired. It used to be, because you’re a black man or woman, you can’t go have dinner in this restaurant. But your sports, your God-given ability, your athleticism, your so-on-and-so-forth, no one can take that from you.”
Mike Johnson is the sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
