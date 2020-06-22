WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Brandon Morris (Part 2)

MJ: That’s interesting you say that, Brandon, because as it relates to sports ... there are obviously so many black athletes, which is great. And you look at some sports, basketball and football, where in the professional leagues it’s a predominant percentage. ... Just in the sports world alone, do you think that puts pressure on a black athlete (to succeed)?

BM: I think there’s a yes and there’s a no. But for different cities, it’s different. Obviously if you’re in like a Chicago or a Flint, Mich., or Philly or those areas where you have multiple professional athletes coming out, then there’s a little more pressure. Because now you have more guys to look up to and try to live up to, and you’re always going to have that comparison.

“But for cities that don’t have as many athletes, maybe it’s more pressure, maybe it’s less. ... It’s not such a big thing. But also within your own selves — and you look at the history and you know that maybe you’re not the smartest or your parents know that the systems that are in place weren’t necessarily made for you to be successful — however, you still can get a quality education by using your talents, your gifts, to get a free education. And that’s why you can focus on it. And if you do live in the hood, that’s going to be your continued drive, your continued motivation.