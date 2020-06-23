WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Brandon Morris (Part 3)

“In the end, we will remember not the words of our enemies, but the silence of our friends.”
— Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
In an effort to generate discussion around the Black Lives Matter movement, the Kenosha News sports department wants to hear thoughts from black leaders in the world of sports.
This is the third of a three-part conversation between Kenosha News sports editor Mike Johnson and St. Joseph boys basketball coach Brandon Morris, who’s the Manager of Community Engagement/College and Career Readiness at Building Our Future in Kenosha.
Part 1 ran Sunday and Part 2 ran Monday.
Mike Johnson: Sometimes I feel it’s almost like a “pigeon-hole” kind of thing, (like) people think that a black man or woman can only do certain things. That (wasn’t) the case for me (growing up). I (was told I) could be whatever I wanted. ... That’s not probably the reality for most black kids, unfortunately.
Brandon Morris: “There’s a lot of truth to that. I think that narrative has changed over the years. But I think that focus, yeah, like pigeon hole, was ‘Play sports. Do this, do that.’ However, I think that’s just like a broad stroke of what was out there. But in the black community, when you had those black leaders, they were putting that in us every single day, that you could be whatever you wanted to be. ‘You could be this, you could be that.’”
MJ: Good point. I just didn’t hear that, because I’m not in the black community.
BM: “Exactly. And that’s my point. When you hear that from another black man or black woman in your community, you automatically believe it. And then, what’s crazy is because of the media back in the day or maybe the environment that you’re in, if you don’t see blacks in those roles — as teachers, as principals, as doctors — maybe you don’t think that.
“Let’s say you had a white teacher who really believed in you, said, ‘Dude, you’re going to be a lawyer, you’re going to be the first black president, or something like that,’ you’re like, ‘They playing with me, or what? Because I don’t see that.’
“An example is, as I graduated from college, my parents — my mother and step-father and my brother and sisters — they moved to Atlanta. And I can remember them calling back here to me and saying how excited they were. My little sister and brother, they’re twins — I think they were sophomores or juniors — and they’re living in Atlanta, and they were like, ‘Dude, we’ve got all black teachers. We’ve even got a black principal.’ And I’m like, ‘Dang, that’s smooth.’ But that’s how the south is. So just that little bit of, ‘Wow, we’ve got black teachers, we’ve got a black principal,’ that was just like a total mind-shift for them versus living in Kenosha.”
MJ: For a lot of white people, myself included, we’re well-meaning, but we’re always the majority. Sure, I might have had a black teacher, but you’re in a world where predominantly, everyone in that position is going to be white. ... It’s not your job to tell a white person, “This is what it’s like.” It really isn’t. But if they’re trying to understand the word “minority” ... what does that kind of leave in your mind?
BM: “I don’t know if I would get too deep, but I would say — and maybe I’m off-topic of your question — but I want to give this example. You really have to ask the question, why? When you’re thinking about a young black kid growing up in Kenosha where it’s only like 12 percent African Americans, you have to, I guess, just ask the questions, why? And we call this the ‘five-why’ framework. When you get to the bottom of those whys, it’ll come down to the systems that (are) in place. So when they say, ‘Well, why don’t we have any black administrators, or why don’t we have enough of them,’ it comes down to the systems that are in place. You have to respect history and go back.
“You might appreciate this analogy. Think of it like this: There’s 20 basketball players, some white, some black. I bring, let’s say, eight of them — because they’re the minority — seven or eight black students over to me, and I say, ‘All right, since we’re going to be here for four hours, the seven of you black guys on the team, you guys are going to start this game, and I’m going to give you each one of the pieces ... Monopoly. And I’ll give you the 1,500 dollars that everybody starts off with. All the rest of the players, you guys go ahead and play, and I have a timer, two hours, and then I’m going to come back. All the rest of the players, you guys are going to watch.’
“I come back in two hours, and they’re playing, and they went round and round, and they’re buying up everything. And then I say, ‘All right, the rest of you 12 or 13 white players, you guys can come on and play as well, join the game.’ Now they’ve been (the black players) around and playing for two hours already, and then I look and I say, ‘Dang, it’s one piece left. So Mike, I’ll give that to you, and the rest of you guys (the white players) find a water bottle or paper or something, and that’ll be what represents you as that piece. And then go ahead and play.’
“How do you think those white players would feel, and do you think they ever get to the point of being (wealthy and successful like) a Jay-Z, a Michael Jordan?”
MJ: So in other words, in that situation, they’re (the white players) are starting off disadvantaged?
BM: “Yeah. So when you think of it that way, because you’ve got to respect history, that’s how it started, basically.”
Mike Johnson is the sports editor of the Kenosha News. He can be reached at mjohnson@kenoshanews.com.
