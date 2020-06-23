WATCH NOW: Johnson column: A conversation with Brandon Morris (Part 3)

MJ: For a lot of white people, myself included, we’re well-meaning, but we’re always the majority. Sure, I might have had a black teacher, but you’re in a world where predominantly, everyone in that position is going to be white. ... It’s not your job to tell a white person, “This is what it’s like.” It really isn’t. But if they’re trying to understand the word “minority” ... what does that kind of leave in your mind?

BM: “I don’t know if I would get too deep, but I would say — and maybe I’m off-topic of your question — but I want to give this example. You really have to ask the question, why? When you’re thinking about a young black kid growing up in Kenosha where it’s only like 12 percent African Americans, you have to, I guess, just ask the questions, why? And we call this the ‘five-why’ framework. When you get to the bottom of those whys, it’ll come down to the systems that (are) in place. So when they say, ‘Well, why don’t we have any black administrators, or why don’t we have enough of them,’ it comes down to the systems that are in place. You have to respect history and go back.