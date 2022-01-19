WATCH NOW: Kenosha Fire Department promotes 10; KPD retirement announced

Ten members of the Kenosha Fire Department were awarded promotions and the retirement of one police officer was announced at a meeting of the City of Kenosha Police and Fire Commission Tuesday morning.

The recognition ceremony was held at the Civil War Museum to accommodate a large audience as well as due to COVID-19 concerns.

Commission President Leo Chiappetta announced the retirement of Police Officer Andrew Skowronski, effective Feb. 6. Skowronski has been with the KPD since 2000.

Family and colleagues filled the room to honor those promoted to new ranks with family members helping affix new rank insignia to the newly promoted.

Kenosha Fire Department Chief Christopher Bigley and Interim Police Chief Eric Larsen congratulated Officer Skowronski on his retirement, as well as those who had received promotions.

Biographical background and professional achievements of those receiving promotions was read by Emily Roach, commission clerk and human resources assistant for the City of Kenosha.

‘Personally impressed’

Chiappetta noted he was “personally impressed” by the experience and education of those receiving promotions. Addressing the newly promoted, he said, “Many of you have received a master’s degree and I know it’s not easy to get (these) degrees while you’re raising a family and working. I wish you all well in your positions.”

Following the ceremony, the commission went into closed session to review candidates for the position of probationary recruit firefighter.

The following KFD members received promotions effective Feb. 1:

Ryan McNeely, from division chief of training to probationary battalion chief

Norman Hoening, from captain to probationary battalion chief

Scott Krueger, from fire lieutenant to probationary division chief of training

Kelly Fonk, from fire lieutenant to probationary captain

David Kovach, from apparatus operator to probationary fire lieutenant

Ricardo Lebron, from apparatus operator to probationary fire lieutenant

Zachary Brokaw, from firefighter to probationary apparatus operator

Chad Stoeber, from firefighter to probationary apparatus operator

Garrett Boye, from firefighter to probationary apparatus operator

Kyle Hoff, from firefighter to probationary apparatus operator

