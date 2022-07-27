WATCH NOW: Kenosha Lifestyle & Retirement Expo helps locals navigate life after 55

The Lifestyle & Retirement Expo returned to Kenosha for a second year on Wednesday, this time at The Stella Hotel and Ballroom, 5706 Eighth Ave. Before opening the doors at 9 a.m., a line of seniors, caregivers, and soon to be retirees had already formed, ready to explore what the community has to offer as they enter their “golden years”.

The Lifestyle & Retirement Expo was organized by Wisconn Valley Media group, publisher of the Kenosha News. It was a free event.

“Participating in the expo helps bring visibility to local businesses,” said a representative with Connect Hearing, “We are here to provide options that can improve the daily life of attendees.”

This year, 27 exhibitors were on hand at the expo, many offering free gifts, seminars, health screenings, and product demonstrations to attendees. Society’s Assets demonstrated interactive companion pets, and representatives with Renewal by Anderson had the option for attendees to play Plinko for small prizes.

Many other vendors at the Lifestyle & Retirement Expo had tables lined with pens, candy, reusable bags, pamphlets, and giveaway entries.

Some attendees reported that while they are not quite ready to retire, attending events such as the Lifetime & Retirement Expo gets them excited for what is to come in their next phase of life.

Others in attendance were glad to have the option of a “one stop shop.” The Lifestyle & Retirement Expo provided them a place to explore different options that become available to them as they turn 55.

My Choice Wisconsin, a managed care organization, was exhibiting at the expo for a second year. “Events like this get the word out to everyone,” said Ashley Balmes, an organization representative. “Community integration is really big for our company. Events like this ensure that seniors are aware about what services are available to them.”

Throughout the day, more than 200 attendees were projected to have attended the event. The next Lifetime & Retirement Expo will take place in Racine at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St., Nov. 15.