WATCH NOW: Kenosha man, 71, brutally attacked in Uptown riot

Editor's note: Video is graphic in nature.
In a brutal assault, a 71-year-old Kenosha man who was trying to fend off looters in Uptown Monday night with a fire extinguisher was hit in the head with a plastic bottle filled with concrete, breaking his jaw in two places.
Robert Cobb, a member of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge and close friend of Pamela “Sue” Moniz, owner of The Mattress Shop, responded to the scene after watching live video of people setting the area on fire.
He used a fire extinguisher to spray people who were trying to break into the store and the lodge.
“He sprayed them in the face so they had to take their masks off for identification,” Pamela said. “Someone pulled a gun and another person yelled, ‘Don’t shoot this man, don’t shoot this man.’”
Seconds later Cobb was hit in the head with a plastic bottle filled with concrete, knocking him to the ground. In addition to breaking his jaw, the blow caused lacerations to his head and split his nose.
“I absolutely cry every time I talk about it because this man did this for me,” said Pamela, who arrived seconds later and saw the whole thing play out on a live video stream. “He did it because that is the kind of person he is. He is so giving; so selfless.”
Cobb was lying on the ground in a pool of blood, being tended to by passersby.
In the video, you can hear someone urge those responding to Cobb’s medical needs to turn his head because he was “drowning in his blood.”
“I’m so grateful for the people who took care of him on the sidewalk,” Pamela said. “We got him in the truck and had to drive through a mass of people, onto sidewalks, to get him to the hospital.”
Cobb, who underwent a double bypass surgery and valve replacement a year ago, was treated and released, but will need surgery to put two removable plates in place and wire his jaw shut. He did not wish to comment for the story.
Pamela said Cobb started as a customer “years and years ago” and now Pamela is his emergency contact.
“I’m his (contact) person and he’s my person,” said Pamela, who owns the mattress story with her husband Keith.
A joint fundraiser for the Mattress Shop and Cobb has been created by Yvonne Rich.
“I have seen these three folks help neighborhood people for years with money, food, mattresses when no one could afford to pay,” Rich said. “They have served the Kenosha community selflessly and so didn’t deserve this horrible attack. I have known these wonderful folks for years. They are honest, hardworking and honorable people.”
Pamela said they pledge to cover Cobb’s medical expenses.
“If there is anything left over, that is what we will use to rebuild,” she said. “He absolutely comes first.”
The fundraiser can be found at: https://bit.ly/34AwwS9
