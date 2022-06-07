WATCH NOW: Kenosha prepares to open its swimming pools; season passes now on sale

The City of Kenosha is preparing to open some features of the Washington and Anderson pools on Tuesday, June 14, at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

The City is still seeking enough lifeguards to run pools at full capacity and with all the features they offer.

However, due to staffing limitations there may be reduced capacities, features closed and or days closed for the safety of the patrons.

Regular pool hours will be 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays. The pools are closed on Mondays, including the Fourth of July.

Daily information about the status of the pools will be posted on the city website, www.kenosha.org/departments/public-works/parks/locations-amenities#swimmingpools.

The city will update the page regarding operations, including feature closures, capacity limitations or pool closures.

Pool season passes

Season pool passes are now available for purchase for the city’s two public swimming pools at Anderson Park and Washington Park.

Seasonal pool passes may be purchased at the Public Work Department, 625 52nd St., Room 305, between 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday except specified holidays.

The city offers an early bird discount for season passes that are purchased before June 21. The discounted rates for city residents are $60 for a single pass; $150 for a group pass of up to five people, and $15 for each additional person on a group pass (maximum of three).

Cost for non-residents are $80 for a single pass; $200 for a group pass of up to five people, and $20 for each additional person on a group pass.

The Early Bird Discounted Season Passes end after business hours on Monday, June 20.

The regular fee for city residents single pool pass is $65; group pass will cost $160 of up to five people, and $20 for each additional person on the group pass. Non-residents single pool pass will cost $100, group pass will cost $210, of up to five people, and $25 for each additional person on the group pass.

Each person holding a season pool pass is required to have a photo taken. If someone in your party is not available, a photo can be emailed to pwadmin@kenosha.org for your pool pass to be printed. All pool passes must be picked up in person at the Public Works Department.

For your convenience, please make an appointment if you have a party or group of five or more people. Call 262-653-4050, then press zero to get an operator and one of the office associates can make a reservation.

Pool passes can now be purchased using credit or debit card. A convenience fee is added when using credit or debit cards.

Swim coupons

Swim coupons for children or adults are available for $20 and are valid for five visits. Daily pool fees are $5 for individuals, age 3 and up, and $3 for adults over 60. The daily fee for a non-swimming adult is $3. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free with a paid adult (maximum of three children per adult).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0