WATCH NOW: Kingfish 2022 season starts strong with new owners, manager

The Kenosha Kingfish 2022 season has begun strong with a first win and big crowds, marking an optimistic start to the first season with new owners and a new team coach.

The season opener against the Kalamazoo Growlers started just after 4 p.m. on Monday at historic Simmons Field, featuring special guests, including youtuber Tristian Jass and Milwaukee Bucks emcee Grace Scalzo, to sing the National Anthem.

General Manager Ryne Goralski said the turnout was encouraging, and said he expected record-setting numbers for opening day.

“COVID is behind us, groups have come out in a big way,” Goralski said. “People are ready to be out again.”

Regardless of if there’s been higher turnout before, new Kingfish co-owner Mike Zoellner said he was happy to see the smiling faces during a “perfect day” in Kenosha.

“We really don’t know what he final number will be, but it’s a record for us,” Zoellner said, laughing.

Zoellner said the community support for the team was good to see, and he was grateful to be a part of it. With a new season, Zoellner hoped to impress.

“We’re all about attention to detail and creating special experiences for fans,” Zoellner said. “There’s been a lot of sweat and hours getting this ballpark ready.”

Fans of all ages were happy to be back, including Briella Hadler, who was attending with her grandparents. She excitedly explained what KingFish mascot Elvis would do before the game started.

“He goes on a zipline!” Hadler said.

Grandparent Glenn Robinson was almost as delighted to be back, and spoke glowingly about the home game experience.

“No matter where you sit, it doesn’t matter. This is the best place to come and have a family night,” Glenn Robinson said. “Us locals don’t (show) enough appreciation.”

Sean McSheffery, The Kingfish’s new field manager, said he had two main goals in mind Monday afternoon.

“Just to win and teach these kids to be good young men,” McSheffery said.

With a final score of 9-7 against the Kalamazoo Growlers, McSherfery certainly seems to be succeeding. He was previously the head coach for Hendrix College in Arkansas, said he’s been enjoying his time in Kenosha and the support from fans.

“It’s incredible, Kenosha is such an amazing city,” McSheffery said. “Everybody here is so good, top to bottom.”

The Kingfish’s next home game is Friday against the Kokomo Jackrabbits.

