WATCH NOW: Livy's Living Legacy bench dedicated at Roosevelt Elementary School

Friends, family, teachers and other school staff surrounded the Schneider family Tuesday evening at a bench dedication for Olivia Schneider. She was known as Livy at her school, Roosevelt Elementary.

“It’s amazing to see the people who are not family that are here in pink shirts just to help support us was such a wonderful thing,” said Kimberly Schneider, Livy’s mother. “It’s truly, truly heartwarming.”

The buddy bench, which sits under a tree near the Roosevelt playground with its bright pink plaque, offers a place for students to sit and make new friends while honoring Livy’s memory. Pink was Livy’s favorite color.

On the morning of March 6, 2017, Brian and Kimberly Schneider found their daughter, Livy, had died in her sleep. After ruling out possible causes, such as illness, injury or disease, her death was considered a result of Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood.

After her death, Brian and Kimberly established “Livy’s Legacy: Filling the Dash” to support families and children in Kenosha and raise funds for the SUDC foundation. “Filling the Dash” refers to the fullness of Livy’s short life and enriching the lives of others.

As part of Livy’s Legacy, her parents adopt the classes of the grade she would be in to provide juice and doughnuts and give a school gift.

“(The Roosevelt principal) and his team (said) they really wanted a buddy bench,” Kimberly said. “So we presented a check toward what we would have spent to contribute to it.”

The Schneiders did not expect the bench to be dedicated to them. They emphasized the need for awareness of SUDC as they were unaware of it until Livy’s death.

“Giving back to the kids is hugely important for us, but also making sure that people are aware that that fear doesn’t end because there is something else out there that could potentially take them away from you,” Kimberly said. “It’s a horrible thing to have to share a story like this, but it opens other people’s eyes to new information.”