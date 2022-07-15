WATCH NOW: Local fitness trainer wins national bodybuilding competition

A local RecPlex fitness trainer is now a national bodybuilding competition winner

Jacob Swisher, a fitness trainer at the RecPlex, placed first in his physique class during the 2022 National Physique Committee Junior Nationals held in Chattanooga, Tennessee, last month, marking a high for his six-year long career.

With a national win under his belt, Swisher said he hopes to begin going to professional shows next year, with his sights set on the lofty goal of Joe Weider’s Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend, what he described as the Super Bowl of bodybuilding.

“Don’t give up on your goals or dreams, it’ll happen,” Swisher said. “Don’t quit.”

Swisher said his journey began around six years ago, when his then-girlfriend introduced him to the world of bodybuilding. Swisher said he’s never wanted to become a huge bodybuilder, instead focusing more on aesthetics over mass.

RecPlex Recreation Fitness Manager Sandy Wiedmeyer, who trained Swisher when he first started, praised Swisher for the years of effort behind his win.

“I understand the dedication it takes to get to this level,” Wiedmeyer said. “The hard work Jacob has put in while balancing his client load has been amazing.”

Swisher described a lifestyle that required constant commitment.

“You pretty much need to be at the gym 3 hours a day,” Swisher said. “Just trying to situate your schedule to that, it’s probably the hardest part.”

Workout schedules, food intake, all of it has to be carefully planned and tracked.

“It’s more mental than physical, you’re in a mental prison,” Swisher said. “You can go eight weeks without touching any sugar.”

Swisher is a Village of Pleasant Prairie recreation fitness trainer and an International Sports Sciences Association Certified personal trainer and specialist in strength and conditioning.