WATCH NOW: Lois McDonald celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family

On Saturday, Lois McDonald officially turns 100.

On Friday, McDonald celebrated her birthday with friends and family at her residence at St. Catherine Commons.

LOIS MCDONALD 100TH BIRTHDAY

McDonald has lived in the St. Catherine Commons community for nine years after moving from Arizona.

LOIS MCDONALD 100TH BIRTHDAY

Some of McDonald's fondest memories come from her time traveling the world with her husband, who was an active-duty member of the U.S. Air Force.

"My husband was in the service, so I traveled with him," McDonald said.

Through her travels, McDonald had the opportunity to observe war crime trials, including that of Japanese general Tojo Hideki, who was prime minister of Japan during most of the Pacific theatre portion of World War.

LOIS MCDONALD 100TH BIRTHDAY

"She said security (personnel) went through her purse, which she wasn't expecting, and it was full of used Kleenex," said Maureen Glynn, McDonald's daughter.

"Thank God I didn't have anything embarrassing," McDonald said.

McDonald also had memories of living in the Philippines during her husband's service, where she worked as a registered nurse after graduating nursing school in 1943.

She recalled a time when she made seven dollars from an eight-hour private duty shift.

"The first thing I bought was a coat," McDonald said. "A new red coat with a fur collar."

Also while living in the Philippines, McDonald helped to distribute the polio vaccine to enlisted servicemembers in 1953.

"Mom helped out in the Philippines when they began dispensing the original polio vaccine to enlisted men," Glynn said. "The nurses club (was asked) if they would help and not too many volunteered but mom did, but she said the condition for her helping was that the three of us would get vaccinated."

McDonald was a stay-at-home mother and homemaker taking care of three children.

Today, though, she likes to pass the time by reading from her Kindle, going for walks outside her home, which overlooks the lake, watching the news and enjoying the view from her window. At her home in Arizona, there was a higher concern for safety all well-being for people enjoying time outside, according to Glynn.

"She mostly reads and she likes to sit by the window and look out at the park and the children with the playground and people riding their bikes walking their dogs and the geese people feeding the seagulls down there," Glynn said. "It's been a cultural difference for her because in Phoenix there was escalating vandalism and crime in her area, and here she's just amazed that people are out with their children, buggies and dogs and leaving the door open."

There is nothing left on McDonald's bucket list. She said her greatest accomplishment was raising her three children and feels she has lived a fulfilling life.