WATCH NOW: Manny Rios plays on Tremper boys volleyball team 5 years after heart transplant

“Mine!”

“Right here!”

“Got it!”

The Tremper High School boys volleyball team worked through a variety of serve and return drills at a recent practice.

Toward the end of practice Manny Rios, a freshman on the team, walked up with a volleyball in hand. His teammates cheered with words of encouragement as he lifted the ball into the air to serve it, which was his favorite movement in the sport.

Unlike his teammates, though, Manny plays with a heart he received via transplant after enduring medical issues from his the organ he was born with.

Manny was born with only the right side of his heart functioning. He has gone through multiple heart surgeries since he was 6 days old. He’s had his current heart for five years.

Manny’s interest in volleyball came from his sister, who now practices with him.

“My sister was playing volleyball and when she was starting volleyball I wanted to play too,” Manny said. “I wanted to play with her, but they didn’t have a boys’ team.”

Throughout the past summer, Manny took time to attend volleyball camp at the RecPlex.

Throughout his lifetime, Manny has learned the importance of staying active, his mother, Anna Rios, said. Some of the ways he engaged in exercise were acting as boys basketball and baseball manager in middle school. He also practiced with sports gear at home and playing the Just Dance interactive videogame.

“We have nothing up on the walls at home because he’s always (working out) with the volleyball the basketball (and rubber baseball),” Anna said. “So he’s always throwing things at the wall and catching it.”

When it comes to playing on the team, Manny said his teammates, “are being nice and kind to me.”

Anna added that they are very encouraging, and was happy the coach is a mentor to boys of all skillsets on the team.

“There’s definitely other kids that haven’t really played a whole lot, so for coach to really take these boys in and just really work with them I think it’s a great challenge for them,” Anna said. “I’m really seeing an improvement, like that first week from try-outs all the way up until right before our first game, so it’s nice. I give him (the coach) as much credit as I should.”

The volleyball season has just begun for Manny, but he is looking forward to more games.

Anna said Manny is especially excited on game days, which are days he and his teammates get dressed up.

“(On game day) he’ll get ready, and I’ll be like, ‘Alright let’s go,’ and he’s ready for game day,” Anna said. “Like, man, we got a couple of hours.”

“Nothing’s going to stop him,” Anna said. “He’s just going to keep doing things.”