WATCH NOW: Matthias Academy opens this week

Mary O’Brien of Round Lake Beach, Ill., couldn’t hold back her tears Monday as she walked through the doors of Matthias Academy in Bristol where her son, Matt O’Brien, 26, will shed the prefix “dis” from the word “disabled” and replace it with an “en.”
“We’ve been hoping for something like this for such a long time,” Mary said, overcome with emotion as the family toured the new day program for adults with mild to severe special needs.
Staff at Matthias Academy, which officially opens Wednesday on the grounds of St. Benedict’s Abbey, 12603 224th Ave., invited families to drop off supplies Monday and Tuesday. Each family was assigned a one-hour timeslot to get acquainted with the new school.
Matt waved his hands in excitement, signing the word “Wow” as he moved from room to room at the academy. The non-profit formed to serve adults like Matt, who at 22 “aged out” of a school he previously attended.
The workshop filled with tools, a swing in the lunchroom, the exercise bike in the recreation room, lighted ropes in the sensory room and the instruments in the music therapy room especially piqued the interest of Matt, who has intellectual challenges, is deaf, partially blind, has Obsessive Compulsive Disorder and who “is awesome.”
“There is nothing really like this for adults with disabilities that we have seen,” Dennis O’Brien, Matt’s father, said, while looking through the toolbox in the workshop. “He really like to work with my tools at home.”
Jen Burke, one of the program leaders, said one of the first woodworking projects they will do is make wheelchair accessible planting beds.
Through enrichment and life-skill activities, the staff will help each student explore their individual interests and expand their abilities.
“If they come in and want to go skydiving, we are going to help them with that, even it one of us has to go with them,” director Liz Pumala said.
There are 41 students who have committed to attend Matthias and the academy will be able to accept up to 50 students to maintain a 2 student to 1 staff ratio “during these uncertain times,” Pumala said.
“We have 34 adults right now,” Pumala said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in some with pre-existing conditions postponing their enrollment.
Seth Bayles, of Bristol, a recent graduate of Westosha-Central High School, said he hopes to continue to explore his interest in filmmaking. During high school, Bayles filmed he football games for the team.
“I am needing more and more help every day,” Seth said Monday. “I wondered if I would even be able to go on to school. I don’t know what my future holds, but I love to help others. I am excited Matthias Academy is here. I will forward to what God will do in my life through this safe place.”
Plans for the program began two years ago and the location was officially announced early this year.
“I didn’t think it could happen as quickly as it did,” Pumala said, giving much of the credit to the hard of work of future students and their families, who helped raise more than $400,000 for the land and building campaign. “Our community has been absolutely amazing.”
The 20,000-square-foot building has space for individualized programming based on the needs and goals of each adult student, who will not “age out” of Matthias Academy.
She said the “beautiful and serene setting” on the shore of Benet lake is an ideal location.
“This place is everything we could have asked for in a starting location while we continue to raise funds for our dream facility,” Pumala said.
In addition to enrichment classes, Matthias will offer additional supports such as physical therapy, speech therapy, skilled nursing and assistive technology, Pumala said.
Fundraising is ongoing to build a permanent facility that will include a residential component. The vision for the future property includes a rural market retail storefront with space for a thrift store, bookstore, coffee shop and bakery, gift and garden store and a bike shop.
Classrooms will be located behind the storefront where students will practice daily living skills and explore opportunities in marketing, graphic design, horticulture, fashion and culinary arts, for example.
Pumala said she hopes to be able to invite the community in October to shop at a store filled with items made by students.
For enrollment information email thematthiasacademy@gmail.com. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.MatthiasAcademy.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!