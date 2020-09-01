WATCH NOW: Matthias Academy opens this week

Jen Burke, one of the program leaders, said one of the first woodworking projects they will do is make wheelchair accessible planting beds.

Through enrichment and life-skill activities, the staff will help each student explore their individual interests and expand their abilities.

“If they come in and want to go skydiving, we are going to help them with that, even it one of us has to go with them,” director Liz Pumala said.

There are 41 students who have committed to attend Matthias and the academy will be able to accept up to 50 students to maintain a 2 student to 1 staff ratio “during these uncertain times,” Pumala said.

“We have 34 adults right now,” Pumala said, adding the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in some with pre-existing conditions postponing their enrollment.

Seth Bayles, of Bristol, a recent graduate of Westosha-Central High School, said he hopes to continue to explore his interest in filmmaking. During high school, Bayles filmed he football games for the team.