WATCH NOW: Memory and connection to family just as important as horsepower and style at the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show

Stop to talk to any of the thousands of people strolling among the hundreds of cars lining the streets for the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show, and the conversation often shifts quickly from a discussion of engines and interiors to one about memory, and tradition and family.

“When we were driving here I was following behind him and I was thinking about all the memories we’ve had,” said Lynn Krol of Pleasant Prairie, who drove to the show in a 1966 Mustang her husband Ken bought and restored as a gift for their 40th wedding anniversary.

Ken was driving ahead of her in the 1970 Z28 Camaro he bought when he was 18 years old, getting a loan he planned to pay with money earned from cutting grass. Lynn remembers going with him to the bank before they were married to make the final payment on the loan.

“I paid $1,950 for it,” Ken remembers, saying that was so much money to him at the time he thought he might be crazy. “My dad was always saying ‘sell that damn car, buy a house.’”

Did he ever think of selling it?

“No, no no,” Ken said, looking at Lynn and smiling. “Sorry, but it’s my first love.”