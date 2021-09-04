WATCH NOW: Memory and connection to family just as important as horsepower and style at the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show

Stop to talk to any of the thousands of people strolling among the hundreds of cars lining the streets for the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show, and the conversation often shifts quickly from a discussion of engines and interiors to one about memory, and tradition and family.
“When we were driving here I was following behind him and I was thinking about all the memories we’ve had,” said Lynn Krol of Pleasant Prairie, who drove to the show in a 1966 Mustang her husband Ken bought and restored as a gift for their 40th wedding anniversary.
Ken was driving ahead of her in the 1970 Z28 Camaro he bought when he was 18 years old, getting a loan he planned to pay with money earned from cutting grass. Lynn remembers going with him to the bank before they were married to make the final payment on the loan.
“I paid $1,950 for it,” Ken remembers, saying that was so much money to him at the time he thought he might be crazy. “My dad was always saying ‘sell that damn car, buy a house.’”
Did he ever think of selling it?
“No, no no,” Ken said, looking at Lynn and smiling. “Sorry, but it’s my first love.”
The car show, now in its 18th year, was back downtown Saturday after missing 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Tony Pontillo, the show’s main organizer, told the Kenosha News the show draws about 1,800 vehicles and 8,000 to 10,000 people, with cars and visitors coming from surrounding Midwest states as well as the local community.
The streets of Downtown were closed for the show, with vehicles — everything from muscle cars, camper vans, roadsters, vintage trucks, old luxury vehicles and Kenosha-made classics — lined up along streets and in empty lots, most with hoods open and owners ready to share their car’s story.
Shawn Smith of Kenosha, along with his dogs Guinness and Shadow, stood by his 1982 Austin Mini.
Smith bought the right hand drive Mini during the eight years he was stationed in England when he was in the military, and shipped the car back to the United States when he moved home. “This is my everyday drive during the summer,” he said. He’s just the third owner of the car — it passed from grandfather to grandson in the United Kingdom before he saw it for sale online and snapped it up.
“It’s caused car accidents from people stopping to take pictures of it,” Smith said.
Chad Roetzer of Racine restored his 1929 Ford Model A roadster pickup with the help of his dad, a project they worked on together for a year-and-a-half. A love of restoring cars is a link between father and son.
And while they like to go to car shows together, they like driving more. “This car’s been to California five times. It’s got 78,000 miles on it,” Roetzer said. “We’re more about driving than anything.”
While most of the vehicles on display were restored to pristine condition, Pleasant Prairie resident Justin Worley’s 1937 Chevrolet pickup is anything but spotless. The truck has patches of rust, a gearshift made from a doorknob, and a bumper that was jury-rigged from a piece of bed frame welded to a length of pipe.
Named Clyde by the Worley family, the truck was purchased new by Worley’s grandfather in his hometown of Rock Springs, Wyo., in 1937, passed on to Worley’s father in the 1960s, then parked in a shed, then a field, for decades until Worley loaded it on a trailer and brought it to Kenosha in 2014.
Worley and his kids worked together to get the truck running again, interested not in making it pristine but in keeping the connection to family through the touchstone of the rough-and-tumble truck that worked hard in a mining down and got its last paint job with a brush using left-over green paint that was also used to spruce up a garage and a shed. Worley’s grandfather’s metal lunchbox still sits on the worn bench seat. That rusty front bumper the grandfather made from pipe and a bedframe is now decorated with a bow tie, a souvenir of Worley’s daughter Brittani’s wedding in July. “Clyde was my wedding carriage,” she said.
Worley said he has no plans to try to restore the truck that’s been a member of the family for 84 years to like-new condition. “My goal is preservation,” he said. “I’m trying to keep it just the way it was when my grandfather died.”
Chad Roetzer of Racine talks to visitors about his 1929 Model A roadster pickup at the Kenosha Classic Cruise-In Car Show Saturday.