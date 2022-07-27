WATCH NOW: Minor injuries after motorcyclist "bounces off" other vehicle

A motorcyclist was transported to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital Wednesday morning with a leg injury after swerving to avoid a stopped car and “bouncing off” another vehicle on the 7000 Block of Green Bay Road according to Kenosha Police Officers on-scene.

KPD got the call at 8:49 a.m. The motorcyclist was headed south on Green Bay Road when he swerved to avoid a stopped car, striking a Volkswagen Beetle. No other injuries were reported, and the stopped car had left the scene.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to the hospital shortly after 9 a.m.