WATCH NOW: Niagara Imagination Station opens for children in community

Haribo, which is in Pleasant Prairie, is expected to break ground on its manufacturing facility this month.

Tammy Ames, Riley’s construction project manager and a member of the club’s board of directors, said she enjoys giving back to the community’s youth.

Ames coordinated with local vendors involved to pull the project together. She also thanked Kate Kleiva, the club’s director of special events and marketing, for her involvement in helping to design and select the color scheme for the new playground. She said she had fun working on the project with McGhee and Kleiva.

“Realistically, it all came down to when I pulled up here for the first time, and I’d seen the kids playing on it. It kind of brought tears to my eyes,” Ames said. “So, being able to give back really meant a lot to me.”

Kristan Pruett, Niagara’s plant director, said she was excited to present the playground for everyone to enjoy.

“It feels like it’s been a long time coming and we’ve been working on this for a while now. And, it’s been a rough year,” she said. “It’s super exciting to enjoy something fun, something for the community and for the kids.”