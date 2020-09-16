WATCH NOW: Niagara Imagination Station opens for children in community

The Niagara Imagination Station is officially open.
The new playground with its modern multicolored jungle gym, multiple slides, swings, a spinner, balance walk and all manner of climbing bars at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., was the site of an intimate ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday afternoon.
Its bright green, yellow, orange and blues hues signaled the promise of a safe place where kids can come to have fun. Along with community benefactors and staff from the club, about a dozen children of varying ages attended the ceremony wearing masks and face coverings, a reminder that they have to protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of them were eager to try out the new equipment, and some already had. The playground is open to the public and available for families in the neighborhood to use.
During the brief ceremony, Boys & Girls Club CEO Jake McGhee thanked Niagara Cares, the philanthropic arm of the Niagara Bottling company in Pleasant Prairie that funded the playground, along with Riley Construction, which managed the building of it.
In addition, Haribo contributed to the “aesthetics” of the finished product and landscaping. The Boys & Girls Club added a “buddy bench” in Haribo's honor, McGhee said.
“So, if you kids are having a tough day and need to talk to one of your staff, we’ll have a buddy bench for you,” McGhee said, adding that there might some Gold Bears gummy candies involved.
Haribo, which is in Pleasant Prairie, is expected to break ground on its manufacturing facility this month.
Tammy Ames, Riley’s construction project manager and a member of the club’s board of directors, said she enjoys giving back to the community’s youth.
Ames coordinated with local vendors involved to pull the project together. She also thanked Kate Kleiva, the club’s director of special events and marketing, for her involvement in helping to design and select the color scheme for the new playground. She said she had fun working on the project with McGhee and Kleiva.
“Realistically, it all came down to when I pulled up here for the first time, and I’d seen the kids playing on it. It kind of brought tears to my eyes,” Ames said. “So, being able to give back really meant a lot to me.”
Kristan Pruett, Niagara’s plant director, said she was excited to present the playground for everyone to enjoy.
“It feels like it’s been a long time coming and we’ve been working on this for a while now. And, it’s been a rough year,” she said. “It’s super exciting to enjoy something fun, something for the community and for the kids.”
Many of the employees of Niagara not only work at the Pleasant Prairie plant but live in the community, too, Pruett said.
“One of the things we’re really passionate about is giving back to the families and especially the community where our team members live,” she said. “And we just want to see the kids enjoy the playground.”
