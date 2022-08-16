WATCH NOW: Plans for Raising Cane's, Taco John's to go before Kenosha city plan commission

Two fast-food restaurant almost unheard of in Southeast Wisconsin, Raising Cane’s and Taco John’s, could be coming to Kenosha. An initial hearing on the plans will be heard by the City of Kenosha Plan Commission Thursday.

Raising Cane's A rendering of the new Raising Cane's restaurant, plans of which will go before the city plan commission Thursday evening. It would be the sec…

Taco John's A rendering of the new Taco John's restaurant, plans of which will go before the city plan commission Thursday evening. The current nearest Ta…

The Plan Commission will meet will consider approval of conditional use permits for two restaurants at 6303 75th St., just west of 64th Avenue. The eateries would replace the former office building of Sparks Insurance, as well as include additional property.

6303 75th St. The current office building at 6303 75th St. is the subject of plans are going before the city plan commission to raze the building and add tw…

Rich Schroeder, deputy director of community development, said staff were recommending approval to the commission. The current office building would be torn down, and the site split into a western and eastern lot.

According to documents filed with the city, the western half of the current site would be used for a 3,331 square foot Raising Cane’s restaurant and parking lot. Raising Caine’s is a chicken fingers chain founded in Louisiana, which currently has just one location in Wisconsin. The anticipated value of improvements is $2 million, and the new business would bring about 45 to 50 new jobs to the area.

The eastern half would become a 2,441 square foot Taco John’s restaurant and parking lot. Taco John’s is a Mexican-inspired fast food chain, with the nearest location currently about an hour away, in Milwaukee. The new restaurant would bring 35 new jobs, with anticipated value of improvements at $1.3 million.

The next step, if the conditional use permits and Certified Survey Map are approved, will be to return in about a month for final approval during the Sept. 22 plan commission meeting. Schroeder said that because the location is already zoned for commercial use, it does not require rezoning item.

If everything goes smoothly, Schroeder said construction could follow a ground-breaking as early as this fall.

Both new chains will offer dine-in and drive-through services. Raising Cane’s menu features variations of chicken finger meals, with optional sides of fries or coleslaw. A picture of the company’s mascot, a yellow Labrador retriever named Raising Cane, can typically be seen outside most of the company’s restaurants.

Taco John’s, started in 1968 as a single taco stand in Wyoming, will soon be celebrating 55 years. The franchise boasts over 380 restaurants across 22 states.