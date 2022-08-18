WATCH NOW: Playwright Garrett Davis comes to Kenosha to promote his upcoming play, 'Unforgettable'

A conversation centered on recognizing and discussing dementia and Alzheimer's in communities of color was held recently at Gateway Technical College. More than 75 people participated in the event led by playwright Garrett Davis.

Garrett Davis Playwright Garrett Davis describes his play, "Unforgettable," which will will come to Tremper High School Oct. 15.

Davis will be bringing his play, "Unforgettable," to Tremper High School Oct. 15.

“Garrett has taught me that this is not an event, this is a movement,” said Helen Sampson, quality coordinator at the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center. Over the past few years, Sampson has been worked with Susan Johnson, Dementia Care Specialist with the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center, toward “doing better for our communities of color” when it comes to Dementia.

“The prevalence of (dementia) in communities of color is higher, and the access to services is lower,” said Sampson.

When extra funding became available through the State of Wisconsin Dementia Care Specialist Program, Sampson and Johnson immediately reached out to playwright Davis. Sampson and Johnson had seen Davis’ production of his play "Forget Me Not" in Milwaukee. It is centered around the life of a family facing Alzheimer’s disease and disease’s impact on relationships.

“When we asked Garrett about bringing 'Forget Me Not to Kenosha,' he said he had something much better for us," Sampson said. He told the women "Unforgettable.” Davis said he wanted to be sure everyone was represented, so anyone could see themselves in the play. "I wanted to show what a community looks like,” Davis said. He began producing plays 30 years ago “as a form of therapy”, after watching his grandmother navigate Alzheimer's and he strugglied to process her decline.

Garrett Davis explained to attendees the reasons why seeking help for Alzheimer's and dementia is less prevalent in communities of color. He touched on language barriers, caregiver stress, the warning signs of Alzheimer's and dementia. He also spoke of the free resources available.

“The play 'Unforgettable' is probably some of the best work I have done, because this is the time of people wanting to know what this disease does, of wanting to see and engage with it,” said Davis. “Out of the seven actors I have, five have dealt with a loved one facing Alzheimer's. We are all very passionate about this project.”

Davis’ goal for Wednesday’s gathering was to spread information, and create a community connection before Unforgettable comes to Kenosha in October. “This isn’t about being a republican, this isn’t about being a democrat, an independent, black, white, anything. It’s about Kenosha – The smaller the community, the harder Dementia and Alzheimer’s hits. When a loved one is diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s, you go from son or daughter to caregiver overnight. ”

Wednesday evening’s activities concluded with a raffle of flowers, a spa basket, copies of Garrett Davis’ Forget Me Not, and more for all attendees. Guests were then encouraged to gather resources and information from the Kenosha County Aging and Disability Resource Center and the Alzheimer’s Association before heading out for the evening.

Free tickets for "Unforgettable" will be available starting Monday at unforgettableplay.com. Although free, tickets must be reserved. The Oct. 15 performance is suitable for all ages

“Theater allows people to see themselves in the people on stage," said Davis. "My goal is for someone to come out, watch the play, and finally say to themselves, 'You know what, I need some help.' That is what I am fighting for.”