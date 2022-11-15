PLEASANT PRAIRIE – The Pleasant Prairie Village Board unanimously approved four 2023 budgets during Monday’s board meeting, maintaining current water-related services while keeping rates steady through the coming year.

The clean water, sewer and water utility budgets were all approved, as was the 2023 Pleasant Prairie RecPlex budget, which included a capital request of nearly $700,000 for rehabilitation work on the facility’s boilers, rooftop HVAC units, roof repairs and kids court room.

The Clean Water Utility is in charge of the village’s storm water infrastructure, and keeps storm water runoff from contaminating groundwater. The 2023 clean water budget, including operating, capital, and debt service, will maintain the current $6 per month Equivalent Runoff Unit charge.

The proposed 2023 budget includes approximately $2.2 million in revenue and $2.6 million in expenses, and the fund has sufficient reserves to cover 2023 operating expenses and capital requests.

Funds are used to maintain storm water infrastructures and catch basins and to preserve natural drainage systems like streams and buffers. In 2023, the Clean Water Utility will continue to perform street sweeping, outfall inspections and catch basin cleaning.

As part of the 2023 Sewer Utility budget, the Village Board approved nearly $500,000 in capital and decision packages. The utility will cover costs of rebuilding lift stations, making sewer adjustments in association with the paving program and conducting sewer rehab to reduce the amount of inflow and infiltration that leaks into the sewer system.

The village’s sewer and water rates are based on the meter’s size and water volume used. Sewer rates are calculated with a winter-based average to account for any water used on lawns or yards that might infiltrate and pass through the sanitary sewer system during the summer.

In 2023, Water Utility will conduct more than $1 million of improvements, including continuing upgrades to water meters and MXU radio communication devices to eliminate outdated equipment.

The largest project, which is expected to cost $550,000, is to replace the Barnes Creek water main relay. The pump drives along Sheridan Road will also be replaced, for $99,000, in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Sheridan Road repaving project.

Other projects include replacing industrial and residential water meters, developing advanced metering infrastructure, and replacing obsolete fire hydrants.

Pleasant Prairie Water Utility is a wholesale customer and purchases all water from Kenosha Water Utility. Water rates are based on the number of gallons consumed, measured by the water meter.

The 2023 RecPlex budget included expenses of $12,607,117 and $696,455 of capital plan, totaling $13,303,572. Out of that nearly $700,000, $662,910 comes from federal ARPA Funds, and will go to work on the boilers and rooftop HVAC units. The final $33,545 is for the rpair of the Rec Plex roof and modifications to the Kids Court Room.

The new Village Administrator Eric Rindfleisch was officially sworn in during Monday’s meeting, with the board jokingly requesting Rindfleisch’s first duty to be a proper pronunciation of his name for future reference He said it is pronounced RIND-FLISHE.

“We advertised nationally,” said Board Trustee Michael Pollocoff. “We felt Eric had a real collaborative approach to management and dealing with people. He’s got solid experience and I think he has the temperament and knowledge to help lead our community as we move forward.”

Interim Administrator Kathleen Goessl, who has served in the position since the last administrator left in the spring, thanked the board for the opportunity and presented her final budgets in the position.

The board approved the conceptual plan for the new Pleasant Prairie Police Station, to be built on a property south of the Village Hall. Police Chief Dave Smetana spoke to the board about the issues facing the current police station, 8600 Green Bay Road, including security shortcomings and a lack of space.

“I’ve got an office space for one of my supervisors that I just kind of stole from a closet that I reinvented into an office,” Smetana said.

Other issues include an undersized and out-of-date evidence processing area, a lack of indoor parking for the department’s equipment, a shortage of women’s locker space, and a lack of classroom training facility and meeting areas. The new 58,000 square foot facility will sit north of 104th Street on the east side of 39th Ave.

The board also approved a wet pond and storm sewer easement just north of the station for storm water management, in total just under an acre, which approved to be acquired from the property owners.