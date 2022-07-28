WATCH NOW: Safety Around Water Coalition responds to spate of drownings in Kenosha County

The third child drowning this month in Kenosha County has thrust the topic of water safety back into the spotlight, with the Safety Around Water Coalition meeting Tuesday to discuss how to respond to the tragic spate of drownings.

On Monday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department identified the 14-year-old boy who drowned at a Bristol campground as Aiden Braim, of Pleasant Prairie.

Pleasant Prairie Board Member Kristopher Keckler spoke briefly during Monday’s board meeting about water safety after the most recent drowning was revealed to be a village resident.

“Take any chance that you can get to help educate children about both the dangers and benefits of water,” Keckler said. “I plead that everybody take the opportunities they can to educate, especially younger kids, about those dangers.”

Braim’s death came less than two weeks after the drowning death of a 5-year-old boy in Lake Michigan near Pennoyer Park on July 12, and less than one week after 8-year-old drowned at Powers Lake on July 19.

All age groups

Somers Fire Chief Ben Andersen, head of Kenosha’s diving team and a member of the water safety coalition, said this increase in drownings was being seen across the region and across all age groups. An increase in outdoor activities since the pandemic and long stretches of warm weather have put more people in the water, meaning an increase in water emergencies.

“All the pieces of the puzzle have come together to cause the perfect storm that we seem to be having this summer,” Andersen said.

Swim coach Seth Weidmann, a representative for Carthage College on the coalition, said that data shows the majority of Americans who say they can swim lack the ability to handle a water emergency. This overconfidence can be dangerous, especially at two key points on Kenosha’s Lake Michigan coastline, the North Pier and the mouth of the Pike River. There, “washing machine” like currents can drag people from shore.

“I’m a lifelong swimmer, and it doesn’t take that much for me to start feeling rusty and not comfortable enough to save myself in the current of Lake Michigan,” Weidmann said.

Year-round effort

Although the coalition had a large messaging push about water safety in May, Weidmann said the drownings were a reminder that such efforts had to continue year-round in some form.

“It’s not just a month of May water safety thing, it’s not even just a summer thing,” Wiedmann said. “Even in the winter, there’s going to be some messages that we should continue.”

Cindy Altergott, executive director of Kenosha YMCA and a member of the water safety coalition, said one of the benefits of the group was its extensive list of members, which would get those messages out to the community.

“As we push these messages out, we get a broad reach, because we have a lot of people at the table that have a good following,” Altergott said.

Altergott talked about ideas the coalition discussed, including adding kiosks in key locations to warn swimmers before they are in the water. While signs already exist at the North Pier and the mouth of the Pike River, Weidmann pointed out that the shifting of the river means some of those signs have become less effective.

“We could potentially put signage in something like a kiosk that draws people’s attention closer to where people park,” Weidmann said. “Those are issues we’re recognizing, and we need to find all the right partners to make those things happen.”

Additionally, the coalition has partnered with the City of Kenosha for a Water Safety and Family Swim Night at Washington Park Pool, 1821 Washington Road, next Friday, August 5. The pool will be open free of charge from 6 to 8 p.m., with coalition representatives giving presentations and demonstrations about water safety skills for people of all ages.

Weidmann said the event will have a translator on hand to expand the demographics that the coalition can reach out to, aiding their efforts with certain demographics where they typically fall short.

“We want it to be a multi-ethnic and multiracial event,” Weidmann said. “We’re trying to push it out as far and as wide as possible to the community.”

Mayor John Antaramian encouraged people to attend the event, which will include free swim time from 6 p.m. until dusk.

"Kenosha is full of opportunities for fun at the pools and beaches during the summer months. However, people need to be safe while enjoying themselves in the water," Antaramian said.

Guests are welcome to brings snacks and soft drinks or water. Reusable water bottles may be filled at the Kenosha water Utility's Traveling Tap, which will be set up outside the pool.

The Safety Around Water Coalition is made up of more than a dozen organizations, local officials and citizens, with the goal of creating a culture of “healthy respect and safe enjoyment of water” in Kenosha.