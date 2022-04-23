WATCH NOW: Sale of art and t-shirts to benefit Ukraine

In recent weeks Ukrainians around the world have worked to raise money and goods to send to their war-ravaged homeland.

On April 30, two Ukrainian-born Kenosha residents will offer art and t-shirts to bolster humanitarian efforts in Ukraine at an open house at DeBerge’s Framing and Gallery, 2008 63rd St.

Offer for sale will be pieces of traditional Ukrainian ribbon embroidery by Slava Buchkovich, and printed t-shirts from Annya Knautz.

Wearable art

For Knautz, it’s all about the children, particularly those in Ukraine’s orphanages.

Raised in an orphanage in Ternopil, a city about 73 miles east of Lviv, Knautz was adopted at age 9 by Kenosha residents Tim and Kathy Knautz.

Today, the 39-year-old is working to raise money for other orphans still living in Ternopil.

One of her fundraising projects has been the printing of T-shirts emblazoned with a handprint into which is set the outline of Ukraine.

She obtained the image from the internet and customized it. Next to the handprint are the words “Pray for Ukraine.” Printed on the back is “John 14:18.” “The passage is, ‘Never will I leave you an orphan, I will come to you,’” Knautz said.

Knautz printed some of the shirts herself and the rest were produced by a local commercial printer.

Knautz acknowledges the importance of collecting medical and military goods for Ukraine, but says more can be done for the children still there.

“And that’s why I’m doing what I’m doing. I was an orphan, I was given a chance, why not give back what was given to me?”

All of the proceeds from the sales of her shirts will go to the non-profit organization Orphans’ Future Ukraine.

Ribbon embroidery

Slava Buchkovich has been creating traditional Ukrainian ribbon embroidery since she arrived in Kenosha nearly 30 years ago. She had pieces displayed at the Kenosha Museum, sold them at art fairs and has taught the craft at area art galleries and craft stores.

Ribbon embroidery consists of “painting” flowers using thread, ribbon and yarn. The embroidered stitches range from miniscule flower buds to broad satiny petals, from three-dimensional roses, and thin wisps of wild grass to very perky daisies.

Most of the brilliant bouquets and floral fields are sewn onto black cloth. For display the pieces are mounted on boards and framed without glass.

Buchkovich taught herself the art of ribbon embroidery in the 1990s to help combat depression during the long term illness of her daughter Maria.

She had come to the U.S. in 1991 to find medical treatment for Maria, injured by the nuclear accident at Chernobyl in 1986.

“We were looking for cure, but there was none to be found,” she said.

Seeking a special school for Maria, they came to Kenosha in 1994. Maria’s condition deteriorated and she died in December 2020.

To get through the dark days, Buchkovich turned to ribbon embroidery. “When I embroider I feel better, I feel my mind not so depressed. I do not know how to paint but I paint with my ribbons!”

Recently Buchkovich created a field of multi-colored wild flowers with the word “Bucha,” embroidered in yellow and blue, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. She says it is a memorial to those who perished during Russian attacks on Bucha in March.

Ten of Buchkovich’s works will be at the sale with proceeds going to Razom for Ukraine, a non-profit organization supporting humanitarian aid efforts.

In addition to ribbon embroidery, Buchkovich’s on-sale crafts will include temari balls, a Japanese craft of colored threads wound around balls in geometric patterns and traditional Ukranian straw spider mobiles.

To assist in the fundraising efforts, the shop donated the cost of the framing of Buchkovich’s pieces.

Fundraising with artIn recent weeks Buchkovich decided to sell her “entire inventory” of ribbon art to help those in her homeland.

Last month she went to DeBerge’s to have a piece framed and co-owner Barb Deberge-Henken suggested she sell her things at the shop.

Grateful for the opportunity, Buchkovich said, “I came here and found these angels!”

“She chose us and we feel so lucky!” Deberge-Henken said.

Shortly after that Kathy Knautz, another regular customer, came in wearing one of Annya’s shirts and Deberge-Henken asked her if Annya might want to sell the shirts there as well.

Any of the items not sold during the April 30 open house will remain at the store for sale, Deberge-Henken said.

Donations to Razom for Ukraine and Orphans’ Future Ukraine will also also be welcome.

“I think it’s pretty awesome and we’re honored to do this,” DeBerge-Henken said. “You think, ‘What do you do? What can you do to help? You can send money, but this another way to help.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.