 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

WATCH NOW: Security footage of dump truck tipping over on Green Bay Rd.

  • 0

A one vehicle incident at the intersection of Green Bay Rd. and 60th St. ended with a dump truck tipping over and spilling its load of gravel, resulting in minor injuries for the driver according to Kenosha Police Sgt. Mike Madsan.

Security footage of the flip can be viewed online.

The truck was headed northbound before the incident. Green Bay Rd. was blocked all the way down to 75th St by police. The Kenosha fire and Kenosha County Sheriff departments also responded to the scene.

A social media post by the KPD indicated it would take some time to clear the rubble.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists discover new carnivorous dinosaur and it could be Europe's biggest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert