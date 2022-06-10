WATCH NOW: Security footage of dump truck tipping over on Green Bay Rd.

A one vehicle incident at the intersection of Green Bay Rd. and 60th St. ended with a dump truck tipping over and spilling its load of gravel, resulting in minor injuries for the driver according to Kenosha Police Sgt. Mike Madsan.

Security footage of the flip can be viewed online.

The truck was headed northbound before the incident. Green Bay Rd. was blocked all the way down to 75th St by police. The Kenosha fire and Kenosha County Sheriff departments also responded to the scene.

A social media post by the KPD indicated it would take some time to clear the rubble.

