WATCH NOW: Single vehicle injury accident closes down part of Highway K

BRISTOL — Highway K, between County Road MB and County Road D, were blocked off for over an hour Wednesday afternoon as the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department and other emergency services responded to a call for a single-vehicle injury accident.

Police radio traffic indicated a woman was ejected from her car and was trapped underneath the vehicle.

Flight For Life was requested, but was later cancelled.

Members of the Sheriff's Department were on the scene piecing together the accident and interviewing a witness to the accident.

The investigation at the crash site is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.