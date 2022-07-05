WATCH NOW: Somers Fourth of July parade draws crowds, kids enjoy candy

The annual Somers Fourth of July parade drew a significant crowd, despite the threat of impending rain and storms.

A seemingly endless line of vehicles carried riders who threw huge amounts of candy to eager kinds along the Highway E path of the parade.

This year’s theme was “Celebrate the Red, White and Blue in 2022.”

The parade began with Somers emergency response vehicles with their sirens blasting. Numerous local politicians and leaders were out greeting the public and handing out candy, including County Executive Samantha Kerkman, state rep. Tip McGuire and state Sen. Bob Wirch.

Kenosha resident Monica Scholz was with her grandson, Peter, watching the parade. It was her first time attending the Somers Fourth of July parade despite being a longtime area resident. It was Peter’s first parade ever. Peter seemed mostly interested in the candy, particularly chocolate.

Scholz said she was thoroughly impressed by the turnout.

“It’s wonderful, I’m very excited to be here,” Scholz said. “I didn’t know what to expect. I’m proud to be an American, nothing’s going to keep you from coming to parades and enjoying the festivities.”

Carter Vlasak was watching from the yard of a relative’s house with his family, dashing out whenever someone threw a handful of candy. “I’m having a good day, its fun,” he said. “It’s very cool.”

Lori Preston was watching from the front of the Somers Post Office. A regular at the parade and even a participant in past years, Preston said she only hoped it would continue to grow in the coming years.

“Somers is a family community, it’s just a wonderful place,” Lori said. “Parades like this bring people together.”

Brad Preston, sitting with Lori, was talking with two women he said they had just met that day. He said that that was the benefit of public events.

“It’s good to see people, you’ll meet someone you’ve never met,” Brad said. “It’s great after missing the last few years.”

Kathy Striegler was sitting with the Prestons and talked about the importance of celebrating Independence Day.

“I’m really proud of Kenosha for honoring our country’s freedom,” Kathy said.

The rain began to pick up toward the end of the parade, with some guests remarking they were grateful it had held off as long as it had.

