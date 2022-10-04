WATCH NOW: Southport Quilters Guild show at Kenosha's Anderson Arts Center through Oct. 16

When it comes to quilting, anything goes.

“There are no quilting police,” said Kitty Plovanich, a member of the Southport Quilters Guild.

Plovanich was greeting visitors Tuesday afternoon at the Anderson Arts Center, where some 60 works by Quilters Guild members are on display.

Plovanich joined the group seven years ago with her sister, Donna Nicolazzi.

And she’s been busy quilting ever since.

“We both wanted to learn how to quilt,” she said. “And here we are, still doing it.”

Plovanich was working on a quilt project next to a sunny window at Anderson and said quilting offers the chance “to constantly challenge yourself.”

This is the first time the quilters’ show has been on display at Anderson, and Plovanich said the historic lakefront mansion offers a wonderful backdrop for the quilts.

“You can get right up to the quilts here,” she said. “And everybody loves the Anderson Arts Center, right?”

Susan Binzel — a Southport Quilters Guild member for 20 years — echoes Plovanich’s comments.

“We love how the quilts can be displayed here,” she said, handing out brochures to visitors. “This is such a beautiful, well-lit place. You can walk from room to room here, and it’s such a serene setting.”

After moving to a digital-only show during the COVID-19 shutdown, Binzel said it’s wonderful to be back to a full-scale, in-person exhibit.

The quilts in the show range widely, in size, style and subject.

“You can do anything with quilts,” Binzel said. “The Best in Show winner is a non-traditional quilt that is very impressive. It’s headed to a national quilt show in Houston.” (That quilt, “Let There be Light” by Kim Voss, is hanging on the second floor at Anderson. All the second-floor pieces can also be viewed on a TV on the first floor.)

Kathy Basler joined the Southport group about six years ago, looking for “a way to get some creative ideas” for her quilting. A bonus, she added, “is all the new friendships you create.”

The Southport Quilters Guild, she said, has about 60-70 members (down from about 100 pre-pandemic) and is always looking for new members. Shows like the Anderson exhibit help get the word out about the group, which meets the first Monday of each month, September through April, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8760 37th Ave. For more details, go to southportquilters.net.

New administrator

As the new administrator at the Anderson Arts Center, Jeannie Seefeldt looks forward to “being surrounded by beauty.”

Indeed. On her first day, she was surrounded by colorful quilts covering the walls of the lakefront mansion that houses Anderson.

As visitors bustled past her Tuesday, admiring the works from members of the Southport Quilters Guild and the Women’s Journeys in Fibers show, Seefeldt said she’s “ready to tackle this position. Everyone has been so welcoming and friendly.”

Seefeldt’s background is in psychotherapy, and she had an office at Kemper Center, where she heard about the job opportunity.

“I’ll be doing communications and administering the center,” she said. “The artwork here is a wonderful bonus.”