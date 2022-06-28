WATCH NOW: Staying safe in the water; elementary students get swim safety lessons at YMCA

Around 20 McKinley and Curtis Strange elementary students got their first-ever swim safety lessons at the Kenosha YMCA, 7101 53rd St., Tuesday morning thanks to a partnership between KUSD, the Kenosha YMCA and the American Red Cross.

With many communities, Kenosha included, dealing with a shortage of lifeguards at public pools and the lakeshore, water safety is more important than ever.

“It’s been a great opportunity, I’m hoping we can do this year after year,” said Curtis Strange coach and special education teacher Alison Inglehart. “I think the excitement on the kids faces says it all.”

Cindy Altergott, executive director of the Kenosha YMCA, said water safety was often overlooked when teaching children.

“Water safety needs to be raised to the level of tornado and fire safety,” Altergott said. “The kids are around water a whole lot more than they’re around fires or tornadoes.”

The City of Kenosha’s Safety Around Water Coalition advises residents to avoid dangerous areas around the lake, especially the North Pier and the mouth of the Pike river, where several drownings and deaths have occurred over the years.

Several life rings have been installed at key locations to help save someone drowning. The Coalition advises that it’s safer to throw a life ring to a person struggling in the water rather than attempting to jump into the water to rescue them.

