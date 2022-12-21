Students in Yunghung Sandra Hsiao’s Chinese I class combined cultures Tuesday morning to learn how to count in Chinese and use chopsticks.

CHINESE COUNTING AND CHOPSTICKS Language teacher Yunghung Sandra Hsiao, right, pours popcorn for ninth grader Alim Isaki, during a Chinese I class at Indian Trail High School…

The lesson, which Hsiao has regularly taught, barring pandemic restrictions the last two years, is “a way to combine the East and the West.”

CHINESE COUNTING AND CHOPSTICKS Micayla Baratta, a sophomore, center, learns how to use chopsticks as she and classmates Sophia Guo, a sophomore, left, and Naasir Mcfadden-Th…

“Chinese can be fun,” Hsiao said. “It might be challenging, but it’s fun.”

Students were first taught how to properly use chopsticks. Some pointers included where to hold the chopsticks, and how to place them when not in use.

Students then walked through a lesson on numbers in Chinese before picking up the pieces of popcorn and moving them from one plate to another while counting aloud. The counting and chopsticks lesson concluded with a competition to see who could place 10 popcorn kernels from one plate to another the quickest.

Some students were beginner chopstick users, and some were chopstick pros.

“I’ve practiced using chopsticks before,” said Indian Trail junior Jaiden Smith. “I go to the Chinese buffet in town with my dad.”

Smith said he has been exposed to Chinese language and culture through movies and martial arts, and took the class to learn more of the language and improve his pronunciation. He also hopes to one day visit China.

“This class gives students the opportunity to learn to use chopsticks, and perfect your own pronunciation,” Smith said. “It really helps you to learn the language.”

Sadie Perez, a senior at Indian Trail, said she wanted to take the class because she and her sister have always had an interest in Asian culture.

“My sister even went on to minor in Chinese in college, and I wanted to follow in her footsteps,” Perez said.

Before Tuesday’s lesson, Perez, a left-handed person, had never used chopsticks before.

“I found a way that works,” Perez said.

Perez said she liked Tuesday’s lesson.

“It was fun,” Perez said. “It’s something to look forward to at school.”

Micayla Baratta, a sophomore at Indian Trail, also had an interest in the class because she is “just drawn to Asian culture.”

Baratta has used chopsticks in the past, but not on a frequent basis.

“I thought the lesson was educational,” Baratta said. “Hands-on things is how I learn best.”

Hsiao said she enjoys teaching the lesson to her students.

“I like it,” she said. “It’s my home language and I enjoy watching them learn how to use chopsticks.”