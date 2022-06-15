WATCH NOW: Summer means more visitors at Simmons Island, but city can't charge for parking DNR says

Parking at Simmons Island Park north and south of the beach house will remain free to the public following a committee’s inquiry into whether the City of Kenosha could charge a fee of motorists who park in the spaces.

The issue of parking on the island is a perennial one, especially as summer activities ramp up. City staff and elected officials often field requests for greater restrictions on residents who say they can’t access beach due to visitor traffic to food vendors concerned with the already limited number vehicle stalls.

The Parks Commission, however, learned it could not charge a parking fee following discussions over the past two years with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. DNR has authority over activities that take place on Lake Michigan.

The city’s capital improvement plan for 2021 included $10,000 for signs and a study of whether the city could charge for parking on the island.

“On this one, they told us that you cannot restrict any kind of parking there (or) put in any types of fees because it’s technically in the lake bed,” said City Administrator John Morrissey during the commission’s meeting on Monday. “At this is point, it is our belief … we are unable to do any type of restriction of parking on the island.”

Ald. Jan Michalski said he has received comments from the public about the parking situation at Simmons.

“They’re kind of irritated that they want to go to Simmons Island and enjoy the beach and they can’t find parking because it seems to be taken up by a lot of out-of-state-vehicles,” he said. “People want to know what can we do about them?”

Not much, at least not where the DNR has jurisdiction, said Morrissey In fact, the city recently learned the hard way after it had installed a gate at the small boat harbor parking lot, and had to take down, said Morrissey following the meeting.

“Because the fishermen and the boat owners wanted it; and the DNR called us out on that. Nope, sorry you can’t do that, either,” he said. “We had put up no fishing signs because some of the people were casting and hitting boats and ripping their tarps. DNR said, nope, take them all down.”

Morrissey said that the city receives “a lot of grants”, both state and federal to enhance the access to the Lake Michigan shoreline for the public to enjoy.

“So, the DNR says you can’t do anything to restrict parking there (on Simmons Island), can’t charge, can’t put up gates, can’t make it so it’s just residents because it’s actually in the lake bed,” he said.

The city had budgeted $413,000 in this year’s capital improvement plan for expanding Simmons Island’s north parking lot with an additional 43 slots plus two slots for accessible parking, but that has since been moved to 2023.

Meanwhile, city staff continue to evaluate options for future additional parking, including on “the hill” northeast of the 50th Street Bridge, an area near the beach house and on private property owned by the city southwest of the bridge.

While the city continues to look at how to alleviate the overcrowded parking conditions, Morrissey said the presence of the parking patrol has helped to prevent violations.

“We re-instituted that again this year. It’s been working well,” he said. “The park patrol, they’ve really helped with controlling the parking there.”

