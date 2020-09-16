WATCH NOW: Supervisor who wouldn't face citizens sparks ire

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Supervisor Erin Decker kept her back turned to the public Tuesday night as residents spoke at the first full County Board meeting since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.

The behavior outraged the speakers, who saw it as general disdain for those seeking her attention. It came under further scrutiny Wednesday by fellow supervisors and state elected, and prospective officials.

Decker, who at a public meeting earlier this year stated systemic racism doesn’t exist, was the only supervisor not to turn in her chair to face the podium as residents spoke for two hours about their experiences over the last several weeks and called for justice and change.

She remained turned after speakers called for her to turn around. She only once turned her head to show she was one of six supervisors who was not wearing a mask.

Supervisor Laura Belsky said Decker’s behavior “did not represent the County Board as a whole in a very good light.”

“I thought it was shameful and disrespectful,” Belsky said. “I think as a public official it is our job to listen to the whole community, not a pocket of the community.”