WATCH NOW: Supervisor who wouldn't face citizens sparks ire

Supervisor Erin Decker kept her back turned to the public Tuesday night as residents spoke at the first full County Board meeting since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
The behavior outraged the speakers, who saw it as general disdain for those seeking her attention. It came under further scrutiny Wednesday by fellow supervisors and state elected, and prospective officials.
Decker, who at a public meeting earlier this year stated systemic racism doesn’t exist, was the only supervisor not to turn in her chair to face the podium as residents spoke for two hours about their experiences over the last several weeks and called for justice and change.
She remained turned after speakers called for her to turn around. She only once turned her head to show she was one of six supervisors who was not wearing a mask.
Supervisor Laura Belsky said Decker’s behavior “did not represent the County Board as a whole in a very good light.”
“I thought it was shameful and disrespectful,” Belsky said. “I think as a public official it is our job to listen to the whole community, not a pocket of the community.”
While no fellow supervisors issued a statement of support for Decker’s actions Wednesday, some residents on social media wrote they viewed Decker’s actions as “a peaceful protest” of the rioting that occurred.
Supporters said residents who spoke at the meeting should have not been allowed to publicly call Decker, who is also the chairman of the Kenosha County Republican Party, a “racist” and a “white supremacist.”
County Board chairman John O’Day, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, did ask speakers to refrain from making personal attacks.
Lawmakers react
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said Wednesday he can’t speak to the reason why Decker, who could not be reached for comment Wednesday, chose not to face residents.
But, he said, “whether she was facing them or not, she was present and listening.”
Wanggaard, who is a retired police officer, said, when threatened, it is best not to engage.
“If someone was hollering and screaming at me I probably would not address them and allow them to continue threatening me,” Wanggaard said.
Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, said as an elected official you need to be attentive.
“We work for the people and we should be responsive to their statements,” said Wirch, a County Board supervisor for eight years.
Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha,, whose Assembly District 65 encompasses the areas of the city most affected by the civil unrest and riots that took place, said such behavior is unfathomable.
“I’ve been to a lot of meetings (as a UAW representative, city council member and as a state representative) where people were expressing opinions different from mine and I have never, ever occurred to me to turn my back on them,” Ohnstad said.
Crystal Miller, R-Kenosha, who is challenging Ohnstad in the November election, said “there are a lot of hurt people who simply want to be heard.”
“I believe that supervisor Decker should be held accountable,” Miller said. “That is behavior people will not tolerate. When I am elected, I will treat people with respect.”
Other officers of the local Republican Party could not be reached for comment Wednesday. However, a member of a group of local GOP volunteers working to encourage people to vote, said Wednesday “Decker is not the epitome of all Kenosha Republicans.”
Supervisor likens it to a ‘performance rview’
Supervisor Jerry Gully likened what happened to Decker in public session to a “performance review.”
“Our constituents are the people who hired us and the people who pay us,” Gulley said. “I’ve never worked for a company that would allow me to turn my back the entire time I was receiving a performance review.”
Supervisor Sharon Pomaville, in her first term, said she does not condone that behavior by an elected official. She said being a supervisor is “a privilege that has three basic requirements: attend meetings, vote on the budget, and listen to our constituents.”
“It is through those three requirements we are able to make change in our community,” Pomaville said. “Unfortunately, one of our colleagues did not do that (Tuesday) night. It was disappointing because we owe it to the community to listen.
“Listening is not just hearing words, it is responding with our body language and being able to respect the process enough to look at someone while they are talking.”
Some upset at lack of response
Some residents at the meeting Tuesday said the “silence” of board supervisors is “just as hurtful.” However, supervisors are not allowed to respond during citizens’ comments.
“Do not view my silence as anything but attentiveness and respect to those speaking,” Pomaville said. “I am here in service to this community. I will continue to listen, and WE will find common ground and seek solutions for our whole community. I greatly look forward to walking that road together.”
Belsky called on O’Day to address the lack of civility that exists among board members and the issue of proper decorum.
