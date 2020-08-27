Watch now: Thursday protests stay passionate, peaceful

The group nosed right up to the fence of the compound — which encompasses the entire space around the courthouse on 56th Street, all the way back to the police station on 54th Street, with 10th Avenue bisecting it — and the leaders began talking to two officers. The conversation appeared to remain calm and productive, and the protesters seemed to be discussing the release from detainment of one or more fellow protesters.

After that, the group moved east to Sheridan Road, then went south down Sheridan and back west up 54th Street, stopping by the parking structure. There, group leaders took a phone call and then became shaken up. They got on a megaphone and informed the crowd that Blake's father told them his son was handcuffed to his hospital bed and that criminal charges were being brought against him.

They didn't specify what the charges were, but after acquiring this knowledge, the group sought out television cameras and read off a list of demands. Those included the firing of Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis and Kenosha Sheriff David Beth. The group vowed that they wouldn't stop until the demands were met and insinuated that the charges against Blake would only intensify the protesting.