WATCH NOW: UPDATE - Furnace mechanical issue believed to be cause of smoke at newspaper building

Kenosha firefighters responded to what was thought to be smoke inside the Kenosha News building, 6535 Green Bay Road Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Kenosha Fire Department was called in shortly before 4:30 p.m. after employees reported a burning smell, possibly mechanical within in the building. They immediately evacuated and were back in the building before 6 p.m. Firefighters at the scene found no fire. No one was injured.

Firefighters ventilated the inside of the building, which had been filled with a light haze and an acrid odor. They opened windows on the lower level and set up a large fan outside at the entrance of the building to help further clear the air, according to Battalion Chief Jeff Johnson.

He said investigators narrowed the origin of the smoke to one of the furnaces in the basement. A mechanical problem with either the motor or the belt drive on the furnace blower apparently led to it burning out, he said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.