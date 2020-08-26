WATCH NOW: Wave of break-ins and fire at Citgo on 30th Avenue

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A wave of repeated looting and destruction that took place late Monday into Tuesday at the Citgo in the 3800 block of 30th Avenue in Kenosha eventually resulted in the business Ravi Gupta purchased in 2016 being set on fire.

Gupta said he was able to remotely watch the first two of three break-ins on surveillance video. The third was not available after the cameras were taken out by the looters.

The first call from the security company came in at 9:35 p.m. Monday to alert Gupta the burglar alarm had been tripped.

“I checked on my video camera and there was some guy, he was breaking the window, breaking the main door on the side,” Gupta said. “He came inside. . . he had a bag with him. He put all the cigarettes in that bag. . . and he ran away in one minute.”

Gupta received a second phone call from the security company at 12:38 a.m. Again, he checked the camera.

“They shoot four bullets to break the window, break this door, but the door was bullet proof so they used their feet, their leg, to break it and they came inside and they broke all this here, everything,” Gupta said. “They took one of the registers with them because they cannot open that one that has the cash in there.”