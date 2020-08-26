WATCH NOW: Wave of break-ins and fire at Citgo on 30th Avenue

A wave of repeated looting and destruction that took place late Monday into Tuesday at the Citgo in the 3800 block of 30th Avenue in Kenosha eventually resulted in the business Ravi Gupta purchased in 2016 being set on fire.
Gupta said he was able to remotely watch the first two of three break-ins on surveillance video. The third was not available after the cameras were taken out by the looters.
The first call from the security company came in at 9:35 p.m. Monday to alert Gupta the burglar alarm had been tripped.
“I checked on my video camera and there was some guy, he was breaking the window, breaking the main door on the side,” Gupta said. “He came inside. . . he had a bag with him. He put all the cigarettes in that bag. . . and he ran away in one minute.”
Gupta received a second phone call from the security company at 12:38 a.m. Again, he checked the camera.
“They shoot four bullets to break the window, break this door, but the door was bullet proof so they used their feet, their leg, to break it and they came inside and they broke all this here, everything,” Gupta said. “They took one of the registers with them because they cannot open that one that has the cash in there.”
He got the third call at 2:15 a.m. This time, Gupta could not login to the security camera. The security company was able to contact the police department on his behalf and at 3:10 a.m. learned those who broke in set a fire.
“The police department said, ‘The place is on fire,’ that’s how I found out,” he said. “The fire started in the office.”
He said he does not believe the opportunists were from the local community.
“I don’ think the community people would do this because I’m part of the community,” he said.
He said he cares deeply for fellow members of the business community who have lost everything during the turmoil that has erupted following the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer.
