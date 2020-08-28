WATCH NOW: "We the people are powerful;" prayer and passion on Friday night

"It was important to see the community gather together to uplift its African American community," Wallner said. "We the people are powerful. The government works for us, so if we gather together we can make it a better community and one day a better world for all people."

Wallner also denounced violence and destruction, continuing the pattern in which protesters have tried to separate themselves from those who engaged in that violence and destruction to area businesses that occurred Sunday through Tuesday nights.

Wallner said feelings of hope and positivity are catching on.

"I feel like it slowly is, especially when we keep having moments like this — peaceful moments that really spread that message, and eventually people will catch on," he said. "They may be resistant to it for a while, but eventually when this starts to become a bigger movement — it already is — but when the movement starts to hit heavy here in Kenosha ... (violence) will be outcast at that point."

As the gathering of prayer was wrapping up in the middle of Civic Center Park, other preachers were plying their trade across the street off the southwest corner of the park. That one, led by Evangelist preacher Rickey Caster of Team Rescue, was more of the sound-and-fury variety.