WATCH NOW: "We the people are powerful;" prayer and passion on Friday night

For the third straight night, the protests in downtown Kenosha on Friday following Sunday's shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer took on a theme of unity and purpose.
Not present again were the chaos, rioting, violence and destruction of the first three nights of the drama.
Instead, Civic Center Park, which has played center stage all week, was filled with prayer and passion. Even some armed law enforcement officers — who were stationed in their compound behind the tall fence in front of the Kenosha County Courthouse and in front of the Dinosaur Discovery Museum — flashed peace signs, smiled and waved at passersby who waved to them.
As evening arrived and the 7 p.m. curfew drew nearer, several preachers set up in the middle of the park and delivered uplifting messages to the patrons gathered, imploring them to stand up and fight for the rights of Black Americans.
Isaac Wallner, a lifelong Kenosha County resident and activist who leads the Human First Project, delivered an emotional plea for people to fight and advocate for change in Black communities.
An announcement was made that Blake's family is hosting a march at 2 p.m. Saturday on 52nd Street, across from the Boys & Girls Club. Jasmine Davis led a rendition of "Amazing Grace." Then everyone present gathered for a candlelight vigil.
"It was important to see the community gather together to uplift its African American community," Wallner said. "We the people are powerful. The government works for us, so if we gather together we can make it a better community and one day a better world for all people."
Wallner also denounced violence and destruction, continuing the pattern in which protesters have tried to separate themselves from those who engaged in that violence and destruction to area businesses that occurred Sunday through Tuesday nights.
Wallner said feelings of hope and positivity are catching on.
"I feel like it slowly is, especially when we keep having moments like this — peaceful moments that really spread that message, and eventually people will catch on," he said. "They may be resistant to it for a while, but eventually when this starts to become a bigger movement — it already is — but when the movement starts to hit heavy here in Kenosha ... (violence) will be outcast at that point."
As the gathering of prayer was wrapping up in the middle of Civic Center Park, other preachers were plying their trade across the street off the southwest corner of the park. That one, led by Evangelist preacher Rickey Caster of Team Rescue, was more of the sound-and-fury variety.
"The world's got to come to repentance," Caster said. "God is calling every man and every woman. We tried rioting, we tried City Hall. It's time to repent and it's time to aggressively stand up and preach the gospel.
"Not in anger, but in love, and tell the truth in love."
Just before curfew, a group led by the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression marched from the park northeast across a vacant lot to the parking lot of the Municipal Building. They shared some messages there then dispersed, as the majority of the crowd both in that group and in the park chose to observe curfew.
One of those marching and waving a flag in that group was Roberto Marquez of Dallas. Emblematic of the international contingent that's descended on Kenosha this week for a variety of reasons, Marquez is a painter who two years ago decided to devote his life to art and arrived here Wednesday morning.
Marquez paints stories of activism and has chronicled caravans migrating from Central America to Mexico and the George Floyd protests in Minneapolis.
Now, Kenosha.
"I needed to get a story, to bring it to the canvas," Marquez said of finding activists. "And I didn't have it. So I figured I should find it."
"... Kenosha is something that has surprised me, because after George Floyd I was expecting — maybe a lot of people were expecting — not to have this problem to escalate. And this really got me confused to the point where, 'What's next?'"
Only the weekend can tell.
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
SUNDAY PAGE/LEE PACKAGE
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!