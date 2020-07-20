Water main break shuts off water in area of 56th St and 11th Ave.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Residents and businesses in the area of 56th Street and 11th Avenue in Kenosha are without water this morning as city crews work to repair a water main break.

Among the buildings affected is the Kenosha County Courthouse, which will be closed until service is restored. The courthouse is tentatively scheduled to reopen at 1 p.m.

Curt Czarnecki, manager of the Kenosha Water Utility, said a main in the area of 56th Street and 11th Avenue broke Sunday evening. He said the city was able to keep water pressure in the area until this morning, when crews shut down service to begin repairs.

Czarnecki said he did not have an exact count of homes and businesses affected, but said the outage is in roughly a two-block area surrounding the intersection. “There’s a fairly significant amount," he said.

Joe Potente, spokesman for Kenosha County, said that while the courthouse is closed, two neighboring county buildings - the Kenosha County Administration Building, next door to the courthouse at 1010 56th Street, and Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th Street - both have water service and remain open.

The city hopes to have repairs completed and service restored by 1 p.m.

