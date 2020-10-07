Water main work needed in Chateau Eau Plaines subdivision in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An unexpected surprise in the Chateau Eau Plaines subdivision storm water improvement project forced the Pleasant Prairie Village Board to pivot just a bit Monday night.
Discovered were old and deteriorated water mains that date back to the 1970s and need to be dealt with, and that’s what village officials intend to do. The subdivision is located south of Highway 50 and west of 104th Avenue.
Village Administrator Nathan Thiel on Tuesday said the board agreed to enter into a professional service contract with RA Smith Inc. for design services. Bids are expected to be put out this winter, with the first of two phases targeted for completion in 2021.
“As we were doing the storm water project, the crews uncovered some of the water main, and the water main was deteriorated and needed to be replaced,” Thiel said Tuesday. “It’s not necessarily an emergency or anything of that nature. The condition of those pipes are in poor enough condition that it should be done sooner rather than later.
“Instead of us paving over the road once we finish the storm water, since we’re already there, we may as well as go in and replace the water main.”
The first phase, with an estimated price tag of $3.25 million, will focus on replacing the water mains within the storm water improvement area. Also included in the first phase is relaying the existing water main, services, hydrants and valves.
To pay for work in the first phase, village staff will include the project in the 2021 Water Utility reserves budget.
Funds for the second phase, which entails engineering costs for the reconstruction of the water mains, has an estimated price tag of $2.72 million. Those funds are not in the 2020 budget and will come from future village budgets.
“(Paying for the work is) mostly just a planning exercise,” Thiel said. “It was unexpected. We hadn’t planned to begin work next year, but we’ll make that effort. We do have reserve funds that will be able to cover at least Phase One. In order to accomplish the Phase Two section, we’ll need to figure out financing options.”
Park expansion coming
Also on Monday, the board approved the purchase of three parcels, about 4.4 acres, with an eye toward the expansion of Pleasant Prairie Park.
The park is located at Bain Station Road and 104th Avenue. In June, resident David Gentz approached village staff about buying the three parcels that are east of 108th Avenue and north of 84th Street.
Gentz is asking for $425,000 for the three parcels, which are mostly undeveloped other than one single-family home, which will be torn down. There are four parcels total, but the village is buying just three.
The acquisition fits into the park expansion outlined in the village’s 2013 Park and Open Space Plan.
“We’re really excited,” Thiel said. “It was part of our plan to expand Pleasant Prairie Park, so we’re excited to see this expansion. It will be a great asset.
“It will make a better connection to the surrounding neighborhoods. Currently, there’s an access that the private landowner was allowing people to traverse across the property. But by us acquiring this land, we’ll be able to make a true connection that the public can access.”
Funds for the purchase were not included the village’s 2020 budget, the release states. The expense was added to a resolution also approved Monday for the issuance and sale of $6,120,000 in general promissory notes.
Reserves from the park impact fee will be used for future improvements.
With the expansion, the park will now be 26.4 acres and connect to 104th Avenue. The site currently has a youth soccer field, restrooms, two playground areas, open green space for passive recreational activities and two parking areas.
Future proposed additions to the park could be more parking, a dog park and a disc golf course.
Thiel said the closing on the purchase could potentially still happen in 2020. Improvements to the land will follow shortly after the sale is official.
