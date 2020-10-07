Water main work needed in Chateau Eau Plaines subdivision in Pleasant Prairie

PLEASANT PRAIRIE — An unexpected surprise in the Chateau Eau Plaines subdivision storm water improvement project forced the Pleasant Prairie Village Board to pivot just a bit Monday night.

Discovered were old and deteriorated water mains that date back to the 1970s and need to be dealt with, and that’s what village officials intend to do. The subdivision is located south of Highway 50 and west of 104th Avenue.

Village Administrator Nathan Thiel on Tuesday said the board agreed to enter into a professional service contract with RA Smith Inc. for design services. Bids are expected to be put out this winter, with the first of two phases targeted for completion in 2021.

“As we were doing the storm water project, the crews uncovered some of the water main, and the water main was deteriorated and needed to be replaced,” Thiel said Tuesday. “It’s not necessarily an emergency or anything of that nature. The condition of those pipes are in poor enough condition that it should be done sooner rather than later.

“Instead of us paving over the road once we finish the storm water, since we’re already there, we may as well as go in and replace the water main.”