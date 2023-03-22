Kenosha Water Utility had crews working on 60th Street near 54th Avenue on Wednesday in preparation for an upcoming road project according to a department official.
Crews removed a section of the road pavement and reduced traffic to one lane each direction. Assistant General Manager Melissa Arnot said the crews were replacing a valve to get infrastructure ready for an upcoming road project.
Work was expected to be completed Thursday, March 23.