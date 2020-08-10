Webinar explores options for adult learners at UW-Parkside

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SOMERS — On July 15, the UW-Parkside Center for Adult and Returning Students (CARS) partnered with Racine County Economic Development Corporation (RCEDC) to present “Helping Adult Learners Thrive at UW-Parkside.” This 45-minute webinar is tailored to help adult learners succeed in their academic pursuits by exploring the program options and resources available.

UW-Parkside, in partnership with RCDEC, has been working toward assisting individuals at any stage of their lives to start or complete a college degree regardless of the many responsibilities they may have. Adult students working toward a Bachelor’s or Associate’s degree not only have to do their course work, but often must also balance family and work commitment as well.

UW-Parkside offers several fully-online degree completion programs for individuals who wish to return to school. The university offers a variety of program options for students at any academic level, from an online Associate of Arts and Sciences degree for those starting school to multiple online Master’s degrees for those seeking to further their education. UW-Parkside also awards credit for prior learning from on-the-job training, military training and experience, through volunteer work and from independent study.