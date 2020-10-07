WEDC to provide $50 million for small business grants for COVID-19 releif

“Wisconsin small businesses have demonstrated unbelievable creativity and ingenuity in adapting to the pandemic,” WEDC secretary and chief executive officer Missy Hughes said. “But what we’re hearing from many of them is that they’re already stretched to the limit and are concerned what the next few months will hold.”

Under the newest phase of the program, the WEDC will provide $5,000 grants to 10,000 additional Wisconsin businesses. Applications will open at 8 a.m. Oct. 19 and close at 11:59 p.m. Nov. 2. The WEDC said grant awards will not be made on a first-come, first-serve basis. The grant will be disbursed by the Department of Revenue in partnership with the WEDC.

To be eligible for the second round of “We’re All In” grants, an applicant must be a Wisconsin-based, for-profit business and have had 75% or more of company labor costs and 75% of their assets in Wisconsin last year.

They must also have earned more than $0 and less than $1 million in annual revenues (gross sales and receipts) and have started operating prior to Jan. 1, 2020, and filed their 2019 taxes.

Seasonal businesses should use the highest total full-time equivalent, a measure of a worker’s involvement, for their employment during the season.