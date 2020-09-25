Week 1 High School Football Previews

Here’s a brief look at each Week 1 county high school football game:
Oak Creek (0-0) at Indian Trail (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Jaskwhich Stadium
Broadcast: WLIP (AM 1050)
Last meeting: Indian Trail shut out Oak Creek, 12-0, at Jaskwhich Stadium in Week 8 last season, as the Hawks held the Knights to 203 total yards.
About Indian Trail: The Hawks have reached the WIAA Division-1 playoffs six of the last seven years, including second-round appearances each of the last two seasons.
About Oak Creek: The Knights have qualified for the WIAA Division-1 playoffs eight seasons in a row, and Indian Trail has the task of playing an always strong Oak Creek program in the season opener, typically when teams are playing non-conference games. ... “They’re going to be big, physical and disciplined,” Indian Trail coach Paul Hoffman said. “We rarely ever play a conference opponent Week 1. Week 1’s different for football, because we don’t have recent film. ... Personnel-wise, who knows? It’s like them for us. They don’t know what the heck we’re doing. ... There’s going to be some adjustments going on earlier on in the game.”
Franklin (0-0) at Bradford (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Bradford Stadium
Last meeting: The Sabers blanked the Red Devils, 42-0, in a WIAA Division-1 first-round playoff game last season in Franklin. The Sabers also won via shutout, 37-0, when the teams met in the regular season, also at Franklin.
About Bradford: The Red Devils have qualified for the WIAA Division-1 playoffs four seasons in a row but have not advanced past the first round since 2012.
About Franklin: The two-time defending Southeast Conference champion Sabers have reached at least the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division-1 playoffs seven years running. The Sabers own an astounding 31-game winning streak against Kenosha County opponents, going back to a Bradford win in 2011 during the Red Devils’ state championship season. The Sabers feature one of the top players in Wisconsin in junior quarterback Myles Burkett, ranked No. 8 in his recruiting class in the state by 247 Sports. ... “We get a great test Friday night, obviously, with Myles Burkett,” Bradford coach Troy Bowe said. “But our kids are excited. We’ve got a bunch of kids that have played a lot of defense for us, and we feel pretty good about what we have there. ... I know he’s one of the best quarterbacks in our state, if not the best, right now. Which is awesome. What a great way to start. What a great challenge.”
Central (0-0) at Lake Geneva Badger (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Badger High School
Last meeting: The Badgers defeated the Falcons, 48-27, in Week 6 of last season in Paddock Lake, though Central did put up 169 passing yards.
About Central: Under the guidance of first-year head coach Jared Franz, the Falcons are seeking their first postseason berth since 2010.
About Badger: Under head coach Matt Hensler, the Badgers have been a regular Southern Lakes Conference contender and have reached the WIAA playoffs 14 consecutive seasons in Division-1 and Division-2.
Union Grove (0-0) at Wilmot (0-0)
When: Game postponed.
Where: Frank Bucci Field
Last meeting: The Panthers won a shootout, 42-27, in Week 6 of last season at Union Grove.
About Wilmot: The Panthers have reached the WIAA Division-2 playoffs 10 years in a row, including a second-round appearance last season.
About Union Grove: The Broncos made just the seventh WIAA postseason appearance in program history and the first since 2015 last season, as they reached the Division-3 field.
Greendale Martin Luther (0-0) at Shoreland Lutheran (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Shoreland Lutheran High School
Last meeting: The Spartans shut out the Pacers, 47-0, in Week 5 of last season in Greendale.
About Shoreland: The Pacers are seeking their first postseason berth since 2015, when they reached the semifinals of the WIAA Division-5 state semifinals.
About Martin Luther: The Spartans have earned four straight WIAA playoff berths in Division-4 and Division-5, including a Division-5 semifinal appearance in 2017.
Burlington Catholic Central (0-0) at St. Joseph (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)
Broadcast: Live stream at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/kenosha-st-joseph-high-school-kenosha-wi.
Last meeting: The Hilltoppers outlasted the Lancers in OT, 21-14, in Week 8 of last season at Bradford Stadium, a defeat that essentially kept St. Joseph out of the playoffs.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers join the Midwest Classic Conference and hope to earn their first playoff berth since 2017.
About Catholic Central: Under coach Tom Aldrich, the Hilltoppers have reached the postseason 17 times since 2000, including WIAA Division-7 state titles in 2008 and 2009 and runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2010. ... “Burlington Catholic Central is always a very good team,” St. Joseph coach Matt Rizzo said. “They’re coached very well. Their roster size isn’t typically all that big, but their coach typically gets them coached up. He’s got state championships for a reason. We respect the heck out of him.”
Christian Life (0-0) at Racine Lutheran (0-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Topper Bowl (Burlington)
Last meeting: This is the first meeting between the programs.
About Christian Life: The Eagles enter their second season in their second go-around as a varsity program and are seeking their first playoff appearance.
About Racine Lutheran: The Crusaders may have graduated all-time great running back Tyler Tenner, the leading rusher in state history, but four straight playoff berths — including a WIAA Division-6 state runner-up finish in 2018 — means they’ll still be a force in the Midwest Classic Conference. ... “Racine Lutheran, they’re an outstanding program,” CLS coach Jack Decker said. “I kind of think they’ll be the team to beat. Even though they lost their No. 1 running back and receiver, they still have a lot of talent. They’re going to be a huge challenge for us in Week 1.”
CENTRAL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
INDIAN TRAIL FOOTBALL PRACTICE
