Week 1 High School Football Previews

Franklin (0-0) at Bradford (0-0)

About Franklin: The two-time defending Southeast Conference champion Sabers have reached at least the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division-1 playoffs seven years running. The Sabers own an astounding 31-game winning streak against Kenosha County opponents, going back to a Bradford win in 2011 during the Red Devils’ state championship season. The Sabers feature one of the top players in Wisconsin in junior quarterback Myles Burkett, ranked No. 8 in his recruiting class in the state by 247 Sports. ... “We get a great test Friday night, obviously, with Myles Burkett,” Bradford coach Troy Bowe said. “But our kids are excited. We’ve got a bunch of kids that have played a lot of defense for us, and we feel pretty good about what we have there. ... I know he’s one of the best quarterbacks in our state, if not the best, right now. Which is awesome. What a great way to start. What a great challenge.”