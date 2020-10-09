Week 3 High School Football Previews: Unusual and unconventional weekend on tap

Last meeting: The Sabers rolled to a 41-0 halftime lead, and that was the final score in their Week 7 victory over the Trojans in 2019 at Ameche Field. ... Tremper managed just 88 yards of offense.

About Franklin: The Sabers checked in at No. 2 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls this week. ... Franklin is going for a regular-season sweep of its three Southeast Conference Kenosha opponents after a victory over Bradford in Week 1 and a defeat of Indian Trail in Week 2. The Sabers have won 33 straight against county opponents, going back to 2011. ... Franklin junior quarterback Myles Burkett, one of the top players in the state, has passed for 581 yards and four TDs, but also three INTs, in two games.