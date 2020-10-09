Week 3 High School Football Previews: Unusual and unconventional weekend on tap

Like everything this high school football season, there’s nothing conventional about the Week 3 schedule for Kenosha County teams.
For starters, the annual Southern Lakes Conference county rivalry game between Wilmot and Central was moved to Tuesday night in Paddock Lake as Wilmot eases back into athletic competition following a COVID-19 situation at the school.
The pandemic also affected Christian Life’s schedule, as the Eagles’ Midwest Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay Dominican, scheduled for Thursday night, was called off because Dominican is unable to play.
CLS will therefore be awarded a forfeit victory in the Midwest Classic standings, but the Eagles will still play a game this week, at 1 p.m. Saturday at Living Word Lutheran in Jackson.
CLS and LWL are conference opponents and play again in Week 5, so Saturday’s contest will be a non-conference game.
Finally, Indian Trail has the bye in the Southeast Conference this week, so the Hawks won’t play.
That leaves four county teams in action Friday night, with Saturday’s CLS game and Tuesday’s Wilmot-Central game rounding out Week 3. Here’s a look at each matchup (a preview of the Wilmot-Central game will run Tuesday):
Bradford (1-1) at Oak Creek (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Oak Creek High School
Last meeting: The Knights defeated the Red Devils, 28-7, in a Week 5 game at Bradford Stadium last season. ... Bradford led 7-0 after the first quarter and trailed just 14-7 through three, but Oak Creek — which rushed for 281 yards — scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to put the game away.
About Bradford: After a narrow 24-21 loss to second-ranked Franklin in Week 1, the Red Devils pulled away from Tremper for a 30-13 Week 2 win at Ameche Field. ... Bradford stayed at No. 10 in this week’s Division-1 state coaches poll.
About Oak Creek: The Knights are coming off their bye week after starting their season with a bang, shutting out Indian Trail 13-0 in Week 1 at Jaskwhich Stadium. ... Oak Creek clocked in at No. 5 (Division-1 coaches) and No. 10 (AP Large Division) in this week’s state polls. ... The Knights started freshman quarterback Cade Palkowski in Week 1 and presumably will do so again Friday.
Franklin (2-0) at Tremper (0-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Ameche Field
Broadcast: WLIP (AM 1050)
Last meeting: The Sabers rolled to a 41-0 halftime lead, and that was the final score in their Week 7 victory over the Trojans in 2019 at Ameche Field. ... Tremper managed just 88 yards of offense.
About Franklin: The Sabers checked in at No. 2 in both the Division-1 coaches and AP Large Division state polls this week. ... Franklin is going for a regular-season sweep of its three Southeast Conference Kenosha opponents after a victory over Bradford in Week 1 and a defeat of Indian Trail in Week 2. The Sabers have won 33 straight against county opponents, going back to 2011. ... Franklin junior quarterback Myles Burkett, one of the top players in the state, has passed for 581 yards and four TDs, but also three INTs, in two games.
About Tremper: After a bye in Week 1, the Trojans hung tough in Week 2 against Bradford in their debut under first-year head coach Colin Zalokar, eventually succumbing, 30-13, at Ameche Field. ... Senior quarterback Ryan McGonegle passed for 225 yards and two TDs in the defeat. Senior WR Preston Chamberlain hauled in 13 of those passes for 136 yards and the two scores.
University School (0-1) at Shoreland Lutheran (1-1)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Shoreland Lutheran High School
Last meeting: According to News records, the teams last met in Week 6 of the 2010 season, a 56-7 Shoreland blowout win in Milwaukee. ... USM moved from the Midwest Classic to the Metro Classic Conference this offseason.
About University School: The Wildcats played their first game of the season last week, a 30-7 Metro Classic home loss to Lake Country Lutheran.
About Shoreland: The Pacers improved to 1-1 with an impressive 49-14 Metro Classic win at St. Francis in Week 2. ... Senior quarterback Sawyer Smith threw for 193 yards and four scores, senior WR Konnor Hill caught four passes for 129 yards and three TDs and sophomore DB Tony Moyao picked off two passes.
Racine Lutheran (2-0) at St. Joseph (1-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Central High School (Paddock Lake)
Last meeting: In a Week 5 Metro Classic Conference game at Ameche Field last season, the Crusaders blanked the Lancers, 35-0. St. Joseph had been 4-0 going into that game.
About Racine Lutheran: One of the better small-school programs in the state in recent years, the Crusaders were the WIAA Division-6 state runners-up in 2018 and state quarterfinalists in 2017 and 2019. ... Racine Lutheran defeated Christian Life 53-0 in Week 1 and Burlington Catholic Central 52-20 in Week 2 and is ranked No. 9 (Division-6 coaches) and No. 5 (AP Small Division) in the state polls. ... Graduated from the team is Tyler Tenner, who last season set the state’s all-time career rushing record.
About St. Joseph: The Lancers opened their season with a big 35-6 Midwest Classic Conference win over Catholic Central in Paddock Lake. ... St. Joseph’s scheduled Week 2 game at Brookfield Academy was cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns at Brookfield Academy.
FYI: Both teams moved from the Metro Classic to the Midwest Classic Conference in the offseason.
Christian Life (0-2) at Living Word Lutheran (1-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Living Word Lutheran High School (Jackson)
Last meeting: The visiting Eagles dominated a Week 3 matchup in 2015, 60-3, during their first stint as a varsity program.
About Christian Life: The Eagles are off to an 0-2 start, with losses of 53-0 to Racine Lutheran in Week 1 and 18-7 to St. John’s NW Military Academy in Week 2.
About Living Word Lutheran: The Timberwolves lost to St. Thomas More, 32-7, in Week 1 and defeated Kingdom Prep Lutheran, 28-22, in Week 2.
FYI: Both teams’ regularly scheduled Week 3 opponents were unable to play, so both were awarded forfeit victories in Midwest Classic Conference play, meaning CLS is technically 1-2 and LWL is technically 2-1. ... They play each other in Midwest Classic play again in Week 5, so this is considered a non-conference game.
