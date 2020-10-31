Westosha Central seeks to fill board position

The Westosha Central High School District is seeking applicants to fill a soon-to-be vacant seat on the Board of Education.

Board member Matt Ellerbrock submitted his resignation effective Nov. 11 as he will move out of the state. The position is the at-large representative on the board. Any eligible district resident, who is at least 18 years old, can apply.

The board will select a candidate following an interview process. The selected candidate will fill the position immediately and complete the current term, which expires in April. The three-year term will appear on the spring election ballot and those wishing to run for election will need to submit nomination papers by the first Tuesday in January to run for the seat.

Applicants to fill the remainder of the term should send a letter of intent to John Gendron, District Administrator, no later than noon Friday, Nov. 13. Board interviews will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The letter should include reasons for wanting to serve, any other information the candidate feels is relevant. It should also include the candidate's name, address, telephone number and email address.

The letter should be sent to Gendron at Central High School, P.O. Box 38, Salem, Wisconsin 53168 or emailed to gendronj@westosha.k12.wi.us