WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week
WGTD Schedule

WGTD announces "Morning Show" schedule for this week

{{featured_button_text}}

WGTD (91.1 FM) is owned and operated as a public service of Gateway Technical College and is an affiliate of Wisconsin Public Radio. For an updated schedule, go online to wgtd.org.

WGTD 91.1-FM’s “Morning Show” airs 8:10 to 9 a.m. weekdays. Guests this week include:

Monday, July 19—Doug Instenes and Joycelyn Fish preview the Racine Theater Guild’s virtual production of “The Laramie Project.”

Tuesday, July 20—Roger Bennett, author of “Reborn in the USA: an Englishman’s Love Letter to his Chosen Home

Wednesday, July 21—Bryan Albrecht, president of Gateway Technical College—with Roger Tadajewski, with NC3.

Thursday, July 22—A walking tour of the Racine Zoo with Executive Director Beth Heidorn.

Friday, July 23—Part One: The Kenosha Opera Festival. Part Two: (from the archives) Kendall King and Alison Mackey, co-authors of “The Bilingual Edge: Why, When and How to Teach Your Child a Second language.”

